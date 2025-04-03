Female observers say IDF abandoned their outpost in 12-hour security gap near Gaza

For 12 hours last Thursday, the observation post at the Urim base - near the Gaza border - was left with no guard and no security, The Jerusalem Post confirmed on Thursday.

As a result, 60 observers at the post were left without any protection, and the base gate was open and unsupervised.

In footage obtained by N12, the outpost can be seen abandoned, meaning anyone could theoretically enter without hindrance.

One of the female observers told N12, "Our base was completely abandoned - without a guard and without a security force other than us, who were not all armed."

"We contacted the battalion headquarters, but for 12 hours we received no response, during which anyone could enter and exit freely. Finally, two reserve volunteers were sent to us - fighters who do important work, but they cannot sufficiently secure dozens of female observers and guard the entire outpost." Part of the mental damage - not from the fighting itself but from the massacre at the IDF bases. Soldiers in Nahal Oz (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The Urim post in question is located near a Home Front Command base, which was targeted by terrorists on October 7.

Lessons after October 7

N12 explained the significance of this, given the fact that the Nahal Oz outpost was left without security on October 7, allowing dozens of terrorists to break in and murder or take hostage the female observers stationed there.

"After the events of October 7, we expected lessons to be learned, especially in the Gaza border area," the observer added.

"How are we supposed to feel protected when security is so minimal? The feeling is that nothing has been learned - no one in the army cares about us."

The IDF Spokesperson's Office said the military was carrying out a comprehensive investigation into the case.

While the Urim post is not near the Gaza Strip but is "located about 10 km from the border," it is very near to the site of the Nova music festival massacre.