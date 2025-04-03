‘Freedom was Taken:' Passover Seder at Foreign Ministry highlights hostage crisis

On Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel welcomed the Diplomatic Corps to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem for a special Passover seder calling for the immediate return of the hostages.

Among the key speakers were rescued former hostage Noa Argamani and Ditza Or, the mother of her partner Avinatan Or, who is still held captive in Gaza.

At the event, Haskel, Argamani, and Or addressed the crowd of international figures, sharing testimonies of kidnapping and captivity, and spoke of captive Avinatan Or’s character.

Among the room of diplomats was an empty table, holding only placards of hostage posters. This table was representative of those still held hostage and unable to spend their Passover holiday as free people in Israel.

Argamani’s harrowing re-telling of October 7, from the moment they understood the something larger was at hand and running for their lives before finally being abducted shed light on a traumatizing experience. While trying to escape terrorists, Argamani said she’d heard someone scream that a terrorist was there before screaming again, and going silent, murdered in cold blood just feet away from them. Noa Argamani addresses the Passover diplomatic seder in Jerusalem on April 3, 2025. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Remembering hostages on Pesach

She addressed the crowd, telling them of whom she was held in captivity with and the times in which she was surrounded at all times by five terrorists. She understood that the men she was held with were killed by Hamas terrorists and was surrounded by deadly weapons with no real knowledge of what surrounded her.

Argamani addressed the topic of freedom, in light of the Passover holiday. “While we’re talking about freedom, there are 59 hostages, innocent people from who freedom was taken,” she said emotionally.

Captive Avinatan Or’s mother called for her son’s return, talking about her son’s three-year-anniversary with his partner, Noa, and his “heart of gold.” She spoke of his love for children and his endeavors volunteering in a pediatric oncology (cancer) unit. She said that her son remained in a state of darkness and uncertainty for well over a year, even as he spent his 31st and 32nd birthdays as a hostage.

“Avinatan’s story is not just a story of grief, it is the story of the larger struggle of freedom of humanity and of worldwide collective future,” Or said.

"More than 60 ambassadors came today to show solidarity with Israel," Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel told The Jerusalem Post. "I hope they go back with [Noa and Ditza's] stories in their hearts. We need more international pressure on Hamas."

Haskel’s addressed the crowd by sharing the story of Passover, drawing parallels between the more than 3,000-year-old story and the current situation in Gaza.

“Families gather for the Seder, a ritual meal featuring symbolic food, matzah, unleavened bread and bitter herbs to retell the story of the Exodus, the Haggadah, the book read during the seven guide participant through prayers, song and discussions about the meaning of the holiday, which we experience today; but for the second year in a row, it's hard to fathom a celebration so fundamental to Jewish and Israeli identity, the original story of Jews breaking the shackles of bondage and returning to their ancestral land as free people,” Haskel said. “59 of our brothers and sisters are still in chains in the dungeons of Hamas hell in Gaza, while the perpetrator of these crimes against humanity, Hamas remain armed and in charge of Gaza.”