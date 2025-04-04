Nir Barkat urges Israel to declare Qatar a terror-supporting nation

Economy Minister Nir Barkat on Tuesday accused Qatar of being the world's leading sponsor of terrorism and called on the Israeli government to take legislative action declaring it a terror-supporting state.

Speaking at the Israel's Defense and Security Forum (Habitchonistim)'s "Year of Opportunity" National Security Conference, hosted by partnership with Channel 14, Barkat described Qatar as a global threat operating under the guise of diplomacy.

"Qatar is the biggest terror financier in the world," Barkat said in a conversation with journalist Lital Shemesh. "They fund the Taliban, ISIS, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Muslim Brotherhood. They invest a trillion dollars globally - on campuses in the US, in sports teams, in media. They buy everything that moves. They are a wolf in sheep's clothing."

Barkat said Qatar's influence extends far beyond the region and is aimed at destabilizing Israel's position internationally and undermining hostage negotiations.

“We must distance them from us in every possible way,” he said. “They have no place here. I said this as early as May 2024—we should remove anyone who has worked with them in the past. Who knows what they are doing behind the scenes? They’re buying everyone.” Yoav Kisch at the National Security Conference, hosted by Channel 14 (credit: Security Movement, Security Conference)

The minister added that Qatar should be officially designated a state sponsor of terror and treated "as a bitter enemy."

Barkat also addressed the issue of a two-state solution, unequivocally rejecting the idea of Palestinian statehood.

"A Palestinian state will not be established - under no circumstances," he said. "The Israeli public understands this today, and so do the Palestinians. At the same time, a one-state solution is also not viable."

Instead, Barkat proposed what he called the "Emirates Model" - a system of autonomous zones in the West Bank that would function alongside Israeli settlements and operate under local governance, provided they recognize the State of Israel.

"This is where Ze'ev Jabotinsky's "Iron Wall" principle comes in," he added. "If they recognize us, we'll help them. If not - they'll become Gaza. The residents of Judea and Samaria must decide: do they want to become Gaza or Dubai?" Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

He also drew sharp comparisons between he Palestinian Authority and Hamas, stating, "One is a carcass, the other is treif (not kosher). They both do not want to coexist with us."

Barkat expressed strong opposition to allowing Palestinian workers from the PA into Israel while the authority continues to pay salaries to terrorists.

"As long as they fund murderers of Jews, we should not allow their workers into their country," he said.

Former NSC head warns of IDF manpower crisis

Professor Jacob Nagel, former head of Israel’s National Security Council and chair of the Nagel Committee, also spoke at the event, warning of a growing manpower crisis in the IDF, both in mandatory service and career tracks.

“Even before October 7—and especially since—it has become clear that the IDF is facing a severe personnel crisis,” Nagel said. “The committee has submitted numerous recommendations, including budgeting and implementation plans, and the prime minister has ordered them to be carried out.”

Nagel emphasized that the failures of October 7 were not due to the IDF’s size or budget constraints, but revealed gaps in preparedness—particularly in reserve forces and ammunition supplies.

He called for a shift in military doctrine away from containment toward proactive deterrence.

“Until October 2023, the IDF’s security concept was based on defense and containment. Now, the recommendation is to shift to offensive and preventive strategy—to stop threats before they materialize,” Nagel said. “‘Quiet at any cost’ is no longer acceptable. We must be proactive. When the IDF takes the initiative, it wins more easily.”

On Iran, Nagel reiterated that the Islamic Republic remains Israel’s principal existential threat and warned of the regime’s ongoing efforts to encircle Israel with hostile forces.

“Iran is the central enemy facing Israel. They continue to pursue our destruction, and we must take this threat seriously,” he said, calling for increased investment in offensive capabilities, border defense, underground readiness, and independent weapons manufacturing.

'Only military pressure will free hostages'

Education Minister Yoav Kisch, also present at the conference, emphasized the importance of continued military pressure on Hamas to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza.

“We are at a critical moment,” said Kisch, a former Israel Air Force fighter pilot. “Hamas will only return hostages if it feels military pressure. That means decisive ground operations, seizing territory, halting humanitarian aid and water supplies, and creating conditions for mass emigration from Gaza.”

Kisch warned that current diplomatic efforts were ineffective without substantial force on the ground.

“Right now, everything is being done gradually. But the only time Hamas returns hostages is when it feels real pressure. That pressure must be significantly intensified,” he said.

Regarding regional threats, Kisch identified Turkey and Syria as areas of concern and urged the United States to adopt a firmer stance against Turkish expansion in the region.

He also praised the growing movement of pre-military academies, including the newly established Tekuma Academy in southern Israel, named for fallen reservist Omer Samadja.

“This is a very positive development, and we’re promoting it as much as we can,” Kisch said. “There is also discussion about making 12th grade a preparatory year for life—instilling values and Zionism in students before they enter the army or national service.”

Former Israeli UN envoy Gilad Erdan also spoke at the event, where he condemned the UN for being being a lost cause that serves Hamas's interests.