World Herald Tribune introduces ‘TV Abraham’

World Herald Tribune Inc. has announced the debut of TV Abraham (https://tvabraham.com/), an internet-based platform dedicated to fostering high-level debates and discussions on the future of the Abraham Accords.

Through discourse and analysis, TV Abraham explores the pivotal role of American leadership in expanding and solidifying the Accords, ensuring its long-term viability.

TV Abraham is spearheaded by Ahmed Charai, publisher of the Jerusalem Strategic Tribune and CEO of World Herald Tribune Inc., a Washington-based publishing company.

Earlier this year, Charai founded Radio Abraham (https://www.radioabraham.net) an internet-based radio service whose goal is to connect people of different faiths and backgrounds in the spirit of the Abraham Accords.

Both initiatives, he said, are aimed at promoting peace between countries. SIGNING THE Abraham Accords (from L): Bahrain’s Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayan; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; US president Donald Trump; and the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the White House, Sept. 15, (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

More than a media outlet

“TV Abraham is more than a media outlet,” said Charai.

“It is a catalyst for shaping the geopolitical and economic landscape of tomorrow. By uniting policymakers, thought leaders, and visionaries, the platform seeks to illuminate pathways for sustained diplomatic engagement, regional stability, and economic integration. As a conduit for peace and economic prosperity, the Abraham Accords represent a historic realignment, bridging nations across the Atlantic, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa.”