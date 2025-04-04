Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana embarks on historic visit to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana arrived in Uzbekistan on Friday as part of a historic official visit to two Muslim-majority countries, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

This marked the first time a sitting Knesset Speaker will visit these countries.

Ohana, who arrived in Uzbekistan on Friday morning, was warmly welcomed by Uzbek Senate President Tanzila Narbayeva at the entrance to the grand parliamentary building in Tashkent.

The two then walked together to the Senate chamber, where Ohana signed the guestbook, writing: “The deep and enduring friendship between our two peoples is rooted in thousands of years of shared history and forms a stable foundation for our flourishing relationship – now and in the years to come.”

In his address to the Uzbek Senate, Ohana stated: “On this historic first visit of the Israeli Knesset Speaker to the Republic of Uzbekistan, I wish to highlight the deep and enduring friendship between our ancient civilizations, rooted in thousands of years of shared history. The warm hospitality I have received in the Oliy Majlis reflects the strong ties between the people of Israel and the people of Uzbekistan. Our gratitude for the support the Uzbek people extended to the Jewish people in their darkest times is eternal, forming a steadfast foundation for our flourishing relationship—both now and in the years to come.”

The Knesset delegation, which included MKs Vladimir Beliak (Yesh Atid), Dan Illouz, and Tsega Melaku (Likud), as well as Knesset Secretary Dan Marzouk, participated in an official welcoming ceremony at the lower house of the Uzbek Senate. They also held talks with lower house Speaker Nuriddin Ismailov and other members of the Uzbek parliament.

Visits to historical Jewish sites

During the visit, Ohana and the delegation toured the "Chekhlova" Synagogue in Tashkent, where they were greeted with a traditional trumpet fanfare. They participated in the affixing of a mezuzah brought from Israel. Ohana also laid a wreath at the "Victory Park" monument, which commemorates the rescue of Jews during the Holocaust. The Speaker then met with 83-year-old Alexander Kozhuhkin, a Jewish man who had fled to Uzbekistan during World War II, and later held a meeting with members of the local Jewish community.

In his statement, Ohana highlighted the historical ties between the Jewish and Uzbek peoples, emphasizing Uzbekistan's role in providing refuge to thousands of Jews during the Holocaust. “This connection has also translated into a strong friendship between the State of Israel and the Republic of Uzbekistan,” he said. “I hope my visit will serve as a catalyst to further strengthen these ties in all areas, which is especially important at this time.”

On Tuesday, Ohana traveled to Kazakhstan for an official visit, where he was scheduled to meet with the country’s president, Senate Speaker, and lower house Speaker.

The Knesset delegation also participated in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference, which was held in Tashkent. The conference, which included 97 member states, served as a platform for discussions on global issues, including the Middle East. On Sunday, Ohana delivered a diplomatic speech before the IPU plenary.

Alongside the conference, the Peace and Security Committee held a discussion, initiated by parliamentarians from countries such as Algeria and Ireland, advocating for the recognition of a Palestinian state. Knesset members spoke during the session, expressing strong opposition to the initiative.