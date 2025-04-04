Congress members push to strengthen Abraham Accords

A new bipartisan effort in Congress could see support aimed at cementing the Abraham Accords via education and training. The Abraham Accords were signed in 2020 between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Other countries, such as Morocco and Sudan, have joined the accords over the last five years. However, the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, was an attempt to derail the process of regional integration and coexistence that the Accords helped foster. In addition, other countries that may want to join the Accords have been waiting for their chance.

Democrat Congressman Brad Schneider and Republican Congressman Abraham J. Hamadeh are supporting the “Peace Act to Strengthen the Abraham Accords,” according to a statement on April 3.

The text of the bill says it is “to promote education and training to United States diplomatic personnel relating to the Abraham Accords and other normalization agreements with Israel, and for other purposes.”

Arizona Congressman Hamadeh’s office put out a statement saying that he “is proud to reach across the aisle to work with Congressman Brad Schneider to introduce the Promoting Education on the Abraham Accords for Comprehensive Engagement (PEACE) Act, which will strengthen U.S. diplomatic engagement by institutionalizing training on the Abraham Accords and other normalization agreements at the U.S. State Department.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government's cabinet formalizes the normalization agreement with Morocco. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Reshaping the Middle East

The bill envisions several ways that the US can strengthen the Accords. “Foreign Service Institute and other relevant Department of State training facilities with courses focused on the Abraham Accords, peace agreements with Egypt and Jordan, and other such normalization agreements relating to Israel as determined by the Secretary of State. Such courses shall be developed to provide an understanding of these agreements’ diplomatic history, implementation strategies, and implications for regional peace,” the bill read.

"As an advocate for the U.S. maintaining a strong leadership position in the Middle East, I am proud to join Rep. Brad Schneider in introducing the PEACE Act. This legislation will serve to strengthen our great nation's diplomatic engagement by institutionalizing pro-America, pro-Israel training on the Abraham Accords," Congressman Hamadeh said.

“The Abraham Accords have reshaped the Middle East, proving that peace with Israel is not only possible, but profoundly beneficial for the entire region,” Congressman Schneider, Co-Chair and Co-Founder of the Abraham Accords Caucus, said.

"Our future diplomats must be equipped to advance regional cooperation instead of fashionable anti-normalization rhetoric, in order to bring long-term stability and security to the region. The fact that our bill has bipartisan support sends a clear message to friend and foe alike - the U.S. is committed to the peace and prosperity promised in President Trump’s Abraham Accords,” Congressman Hamadeh added.

Hamadeh’s office noted in a statement that he believes the new Peace Act “is vital to maintaining the United States’ leadership role in the Middle East while ensuring future diplomats are equipped to advance regional cooperation. Congressman Hamadeh is committed to shaping bipartisan foreign policy that provides long-term stability and security in the region.”

The new initiative will help US diplomats become familiar with the promise and complexity of the Accords and other normalization agreements. This will also help the US remain committed to the Accords. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This congressional push comes at an important time. The Trump administration is involved in talks in the region and is considering the next steps with regard to Iran and the Houthis. In addition, Israel continues to fight Hamas in Gaza. There is an opportunity for more stability and peace in the region. However, it will require investment and support from the US and other countries.