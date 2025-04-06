'In secret, through lies': Political contender Bennett slams PMO over Qatargate affair

"Qatar is the main engine behind Hamas. The Prime Minister's advisors worked for it, not for us. And all of this happened during a war in which our children are fighting," Bennett wrote.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aides worked for Qatar, former prime minister Naftali Bennett alleged in a Saturday X/Twitter post amid the ongoing Qatargate investigation, which examines ties between individuals close to the prime minister and the State of Qatar. 

"In secret, through lies, through a scheme - the closest advisors to the Prime Minister worked for the engine of Hamas. It's madness," Bennett, who registered a new political party last week, wrote. 

"There are three things you need to understand and remember when talking about the Qatar affair, no matter how many spins they try to feed you," he added.

"Qatar is the main engine behind Hamas. The Prime Minister's advisors worked for it, not for us. And all of this happened during a war in which our children are fighting."

Bennett further noted that Qatar was offering shelter to Hamas leaders and was the owner of the Al Jazeera news channel, which "incites against Israel worldwide."

"Qatar paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Prime Minister's closest advisors to work for it without anyone knowing," Bennett alleged.

"Let me say this again so you understand—while our children, our brothers, are fighting the enemy, Netanyahu's advisors received money from the country that sustains the enemy," he added. 

Feldstein, Urich released to house arrest 

Last week, Israel Police released to house arrest Eli Feldstein, the military affairs spokesperson in the PMO, and Yonatan Urich, a media adviser to Netanyahu, who are suspected in the case. 

Sarah Ben-Nun contributed to this report. 



