Parents of Nahal Oz observers to IDF chief: 'Recognize our daughters' bravery'

The parents of female IDF observers and operations officers who fell at the Nahal Oz base on October 7 called on the IDF chief of staff and the defense minister to formally recognize their daughters' heroism in a letter sent on Thursday. The letter read, "They were abandoned in life and in death, but they acted with courage and saved lives—the IDF must award them a decoration that reflects their bravery. "

The parents sent a letter last Thursday to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir and Defense Minister Israel Katz, demanding official recognition of the courage shown by their daughters – the soldiers who served as lookouts and operations NCOs at the Nahal Oz base.

The letter included the parents of soldiers who were killed on October 7, including the family of Noa Marciano, who was kidnapped and murdered in Hamas captivity.

Hamas' propaganda video before killing abducted IDF observer Noa Marciano. (credit: Walla) /

At the start of the letter, the parents described their anguish following a military debriefing they received about a month ago: "Our minds still refuse to grasp the scale of the failure and abandonment. Our hearts will never heal... Our daughters warned about the drills, the build-up, the training, the ‘white Toyotas’—and nothing was done. Even when they reported that they were being watched, no one acted. They were abandoned in life, abandoned to die, abandoned in death. Soldiers of no one."

They continued, "In the debriefing, we also learned about the heroism of the soldiers. We received the official confirmation of what we already knew: the bravery of our daughters—the lookouts and operations NCOs—on the morning of October 7, who showed extraordinary courage, camaraderie, determination, and devotion in the face of the enemy.

Completing their jobs until the last minute

Those who were on shift in the operations room reported until the very last moment—at the cost of their lives—with composure, professionalism, and determination. They guided forces across the region, even as their own base came under attack, fully aware of what it meant. The debrief stated explicitly that their reports saved lives. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now We also learned that two lookouts managed to deflect grenades thrown into the shelter by terrorists—with their bare hands, barefoot, in pajamas—they acted heroically and saved lives."

The parents concluded their letter with a request to the Chief of Staff and the Defense Minister, ahead of Israel's upcoming Memorial Day, to officially recognize the courage of their daughters.

(L-R) Roni Eshel, who was killed on October 7 by Hamas, and Noa Marciano, who was kidnapped and later killed in Hamas captivity. (credit: Canva, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) "The Nahal Oz lookouts and operations NCOs must not be remembered solely as symbols of abandonment and failure—their legacy should be written in the IDF's history books in the chapter of Israeli heroes and heroines."

The letter was signed by the parents of the fallen soldiers: Shahaf Nisani, Aviv Hajaj, Shiret Yam Amar, Maya Vialobo Polo, Noa Marciano, Shai Asherem, Hadar Miriam Cohen, Shirel Mor, Yael Leibushor, Yam Glass, Adi Landman, Noa Preis, Shira Shochat, Noam Abramovich, Osher Simcha Barzilai, and Shirel Chaim Por – may their memories be a blessing.