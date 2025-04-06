Wife slams Netanyahu for forgetting hostage in remarks to Hungarian PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded his visit to Hungary on Sunday. During the summary of his visit on X/Twitter, he commented that he and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed "the Hungarian hostage."

בנוסף, אנחנו שוחחנו על שיתוף-פעולה בייצור חימושים. אנחנו זקוקים להם כדי להמשיך ולהגיע לניצחון המלא במלחמת שבע החזיתות. כמובן דיברנו גם על החטוף ההונגרי ועל נושאים חשובים אחרים למדינת ישראל. pic.twitter.com/fIJh7XHihS — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) April 6, 2025

However, there are two Hungarian nationals held in captivity by terror groups in Gaza.

This was pointed out by commenters, including hostage relative Lishay Miran-Lavi, whose husband Omri Miran is one of the Hungarian nationals held by Hamas since the October 7 Massacre.

Omri Miran is believed to be alive with the family receiving a sign of life in February.

ראש הממשלה @netanyahu, ברצועת עזה מוחזקים שני חטופים הונגרים, אילן וייס ז"ל ובעלי, עמרי מירן.עמרי יציין את יום הולדתו ה-48 בשבי ביום שישי הקרוב. בנותינו, רוני ועלמא, מחכות לשובו כבר 548 ימים.אני מקווה שלא שכחת את שמו, ושלא שכחת שהוא ועוד 58 חטופים מחכים שתחזיר אותם הביתה. https://t.co/f9kyVP82TP pic.twitter.com/ciJl0d8NJF — Lishay Miran-Lavi (@LishayLM) April 6, 2025

The other, Ilan Weiss, a 56-year-old, was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7, and his body is being held captive in Gaza.

Miran-Lavi reminded Netanyahu that Omri's birthday is coming up on Friday, and their daughters have been waiting for his return for 548 days.

She also stated that "I hope you haven't forgotten his name, and that you haven't forgotten that he and 58 other hostages are waiting for you to bring them home."

Netanyahu's response

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke to Miran-Lavi from the state plane "Wing of Zion" after he left Hungary. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

During the conversation, he reassured her that " he had mentioned Omri’s name numerous times during his visit to Budapest — including in the joint statement with the Prime Minister of Hungary, in his private meetings with the Hungarian Prime Minister and President, and in other meetings he held as part of efforts to bring the hostages home."

"He also requested the Hungarian Prime Minister’s involvement in the return of hostage Ilan Shlomo Weiss z”l for burial in Israel," the PMO statement added.

"The Prime Minister added that he will continue to work tirelessly to bring back all the hostages — both the living and the deceased — and to raise awareness of the issue during every diplomatic visit," the PMO concluded.

Hungary withdrew from the 'politicized' International Criminal Court amid Netanyahu's visit in order to avoid complying with an arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister.

Netanyahu is set to travel to Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump on Monday.