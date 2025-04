The IDF mistakenly killed 14 Red Cross officials and wounded one last month in what has turned out to be one of the worst IDF attacks on international aid workers in the war.

The Jerusalem Post's military correspondent Yonah Jeremy Bob breaks down the international law implications of this incident for Israel and explains the importance of a full investigation.

He also breaks down what the war in Gaza looks like now and how this differs from previous stages of the Israel-Hamas War.