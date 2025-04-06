Katz unveils intercepted document connecting Iran to Hamas Oct. 7 invasion

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday disclosed to the public a document and communications for what he said was proof of the Hamas and Iran connection relating to the Gaza terror group seeking financial support for the October 7 invasion.

The document was intercepted by Israeli soldiers during the invasion of Gaza and forwarded to the IDF intelligence Catalogue unit, which analyzes intercepted foreign intelligence items.

According to Katz, the document and communications show that Hamas requested $500 million from the Islamic Republic "to destroy Israel", sometime before or leading up to the October 7 invasion.

Further, the defense minister said that the head of Palestinian Affairs for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, known as "Izadi," approved the request made by now-deceased Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif. Israel Katz looks at documents proving Iran-Hamas ties for the October 7 massacres. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Tehran-backed terror

Katz said that Izadi said he would approve the terror financing assistance despite Tehran being under financial strain and sanctions because of the supreme importance of embracing conflict against Israel and the US.

He added that the world must realize that Iran is "the head of the snake" which has directed the malign activities of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and terror groups in Syria and Iraq.

Despite the develation, Israeli intelligence has said Iran did not know the exact timing or plans of the October 7 invasion, but rather has focused on the idea that Hamas could not have pulled off the without IRGC training, weapons, and funding.

the documents are from October 2020, and June 2021.