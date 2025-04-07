Security forces arrest 15 wanted persons in overnight West Bank op.

Security forces arrested 15 wanted persons during an overnight operation in the West Bank, the military said on Monday.

Three battalions carried out operations, arresting suspects and confiscating terror funds.

In the Hebron area, security forces arrested five wanted persons and confiscated an M4 rifle. In contrast, in the Beit Omar area, forces arrested four wanted persons and confiscated a Carlo firearm.

Operating in Tulkarm

In Kalkilya, forces arrested four wanted persons, while in Tulkarm, one suspect was arrested. IDF operates overnight in West Bank, April 7, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The suspects and weapons were transferred to police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) for further treatment, the military said.