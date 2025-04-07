Fear in the sky: How to avoid flying over enemy territory, what to do if you land there

In the opening scene of the Tehran series, a young Israeli couple boards a flight from the Gulf. Midway through the flight, a technical malfunction forces the plane to make an emergency landing at the airport in Tehran.

The couple, terrified and seemingly aware of the risk, begs not to be removed from the plane. However, despite their pleas, Iranian security forces violently escort them off for questioning, cutting them off from the outside world.

While this is a fictional TV drama, the danger it depicts is all too real. Israeli travelers—whether they hold a foreign passport or not—could find themselves in a similar situation. Passengers must understand how flight routes are chosen, how to verify them, and how to avoid flying over or landing in enemy countries.

How flight routes are planned

Flight paths are typically planned in advance using international flight software called LIDO, a global planning system used by most airlines. This software receives data about the aircraft type, passenger count, altitude, weather conditions, and fuel consumption to suggest possible flight routes. Airlines also input a list of countries in which their planes are prohibited from flying over based on security, regulatory, and political concerns.

For instance, Israeli airlines program the system to avoid flying over countries like Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq, as outlined by the Israeli Foreign Ministry. This restriction is not left to the pilot's discretion and cannot be altered mid-flight. The software provides several route options, but each one is pre-checked for both safety and legal compliance. A scene from ''Tehran.'' An unexpected landing in Iran. (credit: KAN 11)

What you can do as a passenger

Gadi Amal, Arkia's chief flight officer, explains that if you're flying with a foreign airline, it may be your responsibility to check the flight route. Airlines from East Asia, the Gulf, or Africa do not always avoid flying over enemy territory on flights to Israel. Therefore, it's highly recommended to use apps like Flightradar24 or FlightAware. These apps allow you to track your flight number and review the routes of previous flights along the same path. They will show you exactly which countries your plane is flying over. You can also use AI tools like ChatGPT or Gemini, although they may sometimes provide outdated information.

For example, some flights from Dubai to East Asia pass through Iran, and Israeli passport holders with foreign passports may not realize this until it's too late. Passengers often ask, "What happens if I fly over Iran?" In the case of a flight malfunction, extreme weather, or a medical emergency, the plane might be forced to land in a hostile country.

What to Do in an Emergency Landing

So, what happens if you find yourself in that situation? It’s important to note that the plane is considered the territory of the country to which it belongs, regardless of where it lands. However, the crew can disembark passengers at an airport that follows international conventions. In non-democratic countries that don’t adhere to international treaties, various, often unsympathetic, scenarios may unfold.

“First of all, don’t panic,” says Amal. “Avoid speaking Hebrew, showing Israeli documents, or doing anything that might reveal your nationality. While you’re still on the plane, immediately contact the Foreign Ministry’s situation room or let your family know what’s happening. Hopefully, the Israeli government and security services will take over the situation. In rare cases, intermediary countries like Switzerland or Germany might intervene and conduct a quiet rescue.”

Amal also stresses that pilots will not deviate from the planned route, even in an emergency. Instead, they will aim to land at an alternative airport in a non-hostile country. However, factors like weather, air traffic control, or emergency directives may influence this. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Recommendations for travelers

The best advice is to fly with Israeli airlines if you have an Israeli passport. If you have a foreign passport, always verify the flight route ahead of time. If you have concerns that the flight may pass over enemy territory, consider a different flight.