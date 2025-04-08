Increase in applications for pregnancy termination in Israel in 2023, CBS reveals

Israel has seen a significant increase in the number of applications to terminate pregnancies, totaling 15,173 submissions in 2023. This marks a significant increase in abortion requests from previous years, according to data presented by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

Of the applications, approval committees approved 99.5% of the requests, rising just under 10% from years prior.

The demographics of the report show that Jewish women had an approval rating of 8.1 per 1,000 women aged 15-49, with Arab women having a lower approval rating at 6 approvals per 1,000 women.

Age and marital status also played a key role in determining application approval. Teen pregnancy — referring to pregnancies terminated in individuals aged 19 and younger — comprised 6.8% of the population, dropping significantly over the last decade from 14.3% in 2006.

Married women also made up 50.1% of the applicants, compared to 39.6% of single women.

85.5% of the procedures were within the first trimester - up to 12 weeks. 12.8% of the procedures were performed in the second trimester - 13 to 23 weeks. Finally, Less than 2%, only 1.7% of procedures were performed at 24 weeks and beyond.

The circumstances varied for why women required the procedure. For 47.9% of approvals, the pregnancy was outside of marriage on unspecified grounds. For 24% of approvals, there was a risk of fetal abnormalities, and for 18.8% of approvals, carrying the pregnancy to term would cause a risk to the woman’s health.

Israel's rate of pregnancy terminations

When compared internationally, Israel's rate of pregnancy terminations is relatively low. In 2021, the rate stood at 8.9 per 100 live births. This is significantly lower than the European Union average of 21.0 per 100 live births in 2019, reflecting cultural, legal, and healthcare system differences.

The data from 2023 provides valuable insights into the demographic and legal factors influencing pregnancy terminations in Israel. Understanding these trends is essential for policymakers, healthcare providers, and social services to address the needs and concerns of women across different communities.