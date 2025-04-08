Trump-Netanyahu meeting largely unsuccessful, tariffs remain threat - analysis

If we judge by the parameter of "politicians' responses," it seems that the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump was not an overwhelming success for the Israeli leader.

Following their previous meeting in February, coalition politicians showered them with praise and blessings, but now there is a deafening silence. And yet, it’s well known that they can offer praise when they choose to.

Trump’s second meeting with Netanyahu was, above all, an event—part of which was music to Israeli ears: full support for Israel’s policy in the war against Hamas in Gaza and a stern warning to Iran that it would be at risk without an agreement. However, part of it was quite jarring, to say the least.

Let’s start with the issue of tariffs. Trump, at least for now, has not lifted the 17% tariffs on Israel. When asked if he would remove them, he replied, “Maybe yes, maybe no.”

Netanyahu, sitting beside him, was forced to nod and even set an example: “Look, Mr. President, we haven’t imposed tariffs on the US, unlike some countries around the world.” This also raises a question: When Netanyahu says that “the gaps in export/import with the US will disappear,” what does he mean? U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT)

That Israel will stop exporting $8 billion to the US, or that the US will force imports of $8 billion worth of goods? For many economic stakeholders in Israel, this promise remains unclear.

Trump's announces direct talks with Iran

Trump was the one who withdrew from the nuclear deal, while Netanyahu has always seen himself as fighting to isolate Iran. History has led to a situation where the Israeli prime minister, who urged a president to abandon the deal, now watches as Trump announces direct talks with Iran.

True, the administration claims this is a strategy to avoid wasting time and that the goal is to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program—but how would Netanyahu have reacted to such an announcement from Biden? You can probably guess.

So, in Israel, they can at least look at the glass as a quarter or half full and reminisce fondly about previous meetings when, after encountering Trump, their glass was entirely full.