Netanyahu 'puzzled' by court decision to freeze firing of Ronen Bar

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the High Court of Justice's decision on Tuesday to freeze the firing of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar until further notice.

"The judges on the panel repeatedly emphasized during the discussion that there is no dispute regarding the government's authority to remove the head of Shin Bet from office," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office began.

"Therefore, the Supreme Court's decision to delay the end of the Shin Bet head's term by 10 days is puzzling."

"It is inconceivable that the Israeli government would be prevented from removing a failing head of Shin Bet from office simply because an unrelated investigation has been opened."

"On the contrary, such a ruling would set a dangerous precedent, allowing any failing head of Shin Bet who wishes to stay in office to initiate an investigation against anyone connected to the office of any minister, thereby blocking their dismissal." Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Ronen Bar attends the state ceremony at Mount Herzl. September 26, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

"The prime minister will continue to interview candidates for the position of head of Shin Bet," the statement concluded.

Israeli MKs react to High Court's decision

Israeli politicians reacted strongly to the ruling as well.

Some expressed feelings that the rule was undemocratic, while others called on the government to reply.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took to X to call for immediate legal reform, and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi called on the government not to comply with the ruling.

"Ronen Bar will end his term on the date determined by the government. What is democratic about the absolute rule of Judge Yitzhak Amit?"

In similar condemnation of the court order, Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli said "until today, many Israeli citizens lived under the illusion that they live in a democracy—a country where the explicit words of the law hold meaning."

"Tonight’s unfortunate ruling, under the guise of compromise, strips ministers of their authority and turns the Court into the de facto guardian of the Knesset and the government."

"At the decisive moment on every fundamental issue—it’s not the law that decides, nor the government’s decisions, but a small group of judges that no one elected," he added.

However, not everyone stood with Netanyahu: MK Naama Lazimi accused him of trying to stage a coup in the middle of the war, and chairman of the Democrats, Yair Golan, said he welcomed the ruling, and "demanded that the government comply with it in full."

"Any attempt to bypass the High Court of Justice will be met with an unprecedented civil struggle by a determined democratic majority," Golan added. "A government that does not obey the law cannot remain in office another day."

He called on Netanyahu to stop firing the head of the Shin Bet chief, saying: "It is clear to everyone that a prime minister cannot fire the man who is investigating the ties of his people with a foreign country [in reference to the Qatargate affair], especially not in the midst of a war."

Benny Gantz said "Court rulings must be followed."