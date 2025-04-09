Ayalim Association is bringing students back to the north

After significant damage sustained during the Iron Swords war, Ayalim is now bringing students back to the northern region, by re-established their village in Kiryat Shmona.

The village of the Ayalim Association in Kiryat Shmona was established after the Second Lebanon War, at a time when there was a genuine need to strengthen the city with new young blood. It has been a significant youth center for the community over the years. In the past year, the city of Kiryat Shmona and the village suffered severe damage to the infrastructure, therefore students who were members of the village could not live there and academic studies took place virtually via Zoom.

The new student village of the Ayalim Association is adjacent to the Nehemiah Mall in Kiryat Shmona and consists of approximately 20 well-furnished housing units, complete with a lovely an outdoor area with a magical northern view.

While studies at Tel Hai College are still conducted virtually, the new Ayalim Village accommodates dozens of students, along with Service Year volunteers who will work on a variety of community activities. Together, they form a pioneering force of young people returning to the city. Sigal Barzli, CEO of the Ayalim Association (Credit: Ayalim association)

Sigal Barzli, CEO of the Ayalim Association stated, "We decided not to wait for anyone and do what we do best – be pioneers who make settlements and return young people to the northern border. We believe that this is the key to the resurgence of Kiryat Shmona and the north and that we are now at a critical stage for the future of Zionist settlement in the region."

In order to help rebuild, they are bringing students back to Tel Hai College, where they were studying. As part of this move, the Ayalim association is offering students the last remaining places in the new village in Kiryat Shmona. They are generously offering this living space completely free as well as a double scholarship of 20,000 NIS per year.

>> If you are interested in applying for one of these last few places in the new student village register here.

This article was written in cooperation with Ayalim Association.