Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein returns to helm of ‘Post’

The Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein returned to the newspaper’s editorial offices on Sunday. Last week, he was questioned by the Israel Police in connection with Qatargate.

Klein, who was released from house arrest on Thursday, has denied any wrongdoing connected to his trip to Qatar last year.

He has received widespread support and been interviewed by Channel12, KAN News, Army Radio, and other Israeli media outlets.

Klein gave the staff an overview of his days under house arrest, when he was not allowed to communicate with the outside world. He said he was sure he would be cleared of any suspicions in the near future.

Klein said he would not be involved in reviewing coverage of the case or news stories connected to the police or the Attorney-General’s Office until the case is closed. Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Total transparency

He also said he would not be involved in discussing topics for editorials related to those subjects.

“We will be totally transparent and not let this issue detract from the sterling record of objective reporting that the Post has built over the years,” Klein said.