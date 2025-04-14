Qatargate: A timeline of the scandal plaguing Israel, Netanyahu, and the PMO - explainer

The Qatargate scandal is, in a word, baffling – but it is vital for all Israelis and those concerned about Israeli politics to be fully informed about it.

So, instead of my normal column complaining about the mischief and mayhem within the current government, I have compiled a neat and tidy timeline of all that we know so far about Qatargate at the time of publication.

July 2024

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) releases documents alleging that twice in 12 years, funds were ordered to be transferred from Doha to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A Likud spokesperson fervently denies these reports.

November 2024

Haaretz reports that Likud Party spokespeople Yonatan Urich and Srulik Einhorn had provided public relations services to Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Early 2025

A series of media reports in Israel allege commercial ties between members of Netanyahu’s media team and Qatari state actors. (L to R): Eli Feldstein and Yonatan Urich (illustration). (credit: Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90/Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90/Yonathan Sindel/Flash90)

Eli Feldstein, a prominent member of Netanyahu’s media team already under house arrest for media leaks, is named in the reports.

Mid-February 2025

The Shin Bet announces that it has opened an investigation into suspicions of ties between senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office and the State of Qatar.

Late February 2025

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara orders Israel Police and the Shin Bet to launch a formal investigation into officials within Netanyahu’s office over their alleged ties to Qatar.

The investigation is expanded to include potential connections within other governmental ministries.

Early March 2025

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court, at the request of the Israel Police's Unit of International Crime Investigations, issues a gag order on all information related to the investigation.

Mid-March 2025

Netanyahu announces that he is firing Shin Bet head Ronen Bar. Bar responds that while he will resign early, he will do so only after completing the investigation.

March 19, 2025

Israel Police’s Lahav 433 Unit of International Crime Investigations arrests two suspects in connection with the case, later revealed to be Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein. Both are released the following morning under unknown conditions.

Earlier that day, Israeli businessman Gil Birger admits in recordings published by KAN’s Reshet Bet that he transferred funds from a Qatari lobbyist to Eli Feldstein.

The transfer was allegedly at the request of Jay K. Footlik, a US-based Qatari lobbyist. Footlik’s attorneys deny that the money came from Qatar, instead claiming the funds originated from the Prime Minister’s Office.

March 22, 2025

Netanyahu releases a video statement, claiming without evidence, that Bar opened the investigation into Qatargate to prevent his dismissal.

He insists that the decision to fire Bar was made before the Shin Bet announced its investigation into his office’s ties to Qatar.

March 23, 2025

Israel Police are expected to intensify their investigation into Qatargate, planning a series of investigative actions, most of which remain under a gag order, Maariv reports.

Investigators plan to summon additional individuals for testimony and conduct a face-to-face confrontation between the two central suspects, Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein.

This report was written in late March. It may be out of date by the time of publication. Check jpost.com for the latest story.