'I'm scared of what we've become,' former hostage Liri Albag says

Former hostage Liri Albag, an IDF observer who was taken captive during the October 7 massacre and later released from captivity during the latest ceasefire in January, stated that she is "scared of what we've become" in a post on her personal Instagram on Wednesday evening.

"I read the comments, I read the threats I've received, and I'm not scared," Albag began, commenting that she is "not scared of the comments themselves" or even to "meet one of the people who wrote such things to me," but she clarified that she is scared of someone who could wish for "someone to remain in captivity."

She added that she "wouldn't wish that on her enemies," and that comments making fun of her weight reminded her of "those terrorists who mocked me; who made sure every day to remind me that I am fat."

"Death and revenge" should be wished on "Hamas and our enemies, not on me," Albag added.

She explains that the comments came after she stated in an interview that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is responsible for the failures of October 7. Former hostage Liri Albag reunites with her family after 477 days in Hamas captivity (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

However, she added in the post that "the entire security establishment, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), IDF leadership, and Military Intelligence are all guilty, and that she has also stated this in the past.

Hamas is the enemy!

First and foremost, she commented, "Hamas is responsible for the nightmare of the state, I will never forget these terrorists for a moment, and I want to personally have my revenge against them. Hamas is the enemy!"

But, she continued, "I didn't think I would get such a response from the people of Israel. And the hardest part? This division is worse than our enemies. This is not how you win!"

"You have no idea how much I appreciate the IDF soldiers and security forces, how much I appreciate those who were wounded physically and mentally, how much it hurts me for every soldier or civilian who fell in the war for our country and to rescue the hostages," she continued.

"I know many fallen, they are my friends!" she added.

She then addressed those who wrote "despicable, emotionless, and inhuman things" to her, telling them to "Save it, and not bother," adding that "it's a shame that this is what will be written about you during Judgement Day."

"It's better for you to use your time for prayers and acting for the peace of Israel, the IDF soldiers and security forces, and the return of all the hostages," he added.

"It's better that you aim this poison at Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah, and the hundreds of enemies we have," she continued.

"As the Jewish people who have been attacked time and again, from Egypt to today, let's fight our enemies and not each other," she requested.

"You will never understand what we hostages went through, and I do not want you to understand," she commented.

"I wish everyone physical, spiritual, and mental health, happy lives, and success. Am Yisrael Chai (Long Live Israel)," she concluded.

These comments followed an interview on KAN Reshet Bet, where Albag shared that she and her fellow captive, Agam Berger, placed special importance on marking all the Jewish holidays during their 477 days in captivity, KAN confirmed.

She also told KAN Reshet Bet that they stood in silence during the times when a siren was sounded in Israel for Holocaust Remembrance Day and Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars.

The two had also asked Hamas terrorists for candles to light in memory of the murdered and fallen, including those who were their colleagues in the IDF Observers unit and were killed in the attack on the Nahal Oz base.