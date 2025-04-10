Reichman University: Where global education meets Israel’s entrepreneurial spirit

Nestled in Herzliya, Israel, Reichman University has become a magnet for students worldwide, drawn by its dynamic academic environment and deep connection to Israel's entrepreneurial spirit. But what truly sets Reichman apart?

Jonathan Davis, Vice President for External Relations and Head of the Raphael Recanati International School, shares his perspective on why this university offers more than just an education - it offers an experience that shapes leaders, innovators, and global citizens.

Why Choose Reichman and Israel?

For prospective international students, the decision to study in Israel can be complex, particularly during periods of conflict. Davis addresses this directly: “Very simply,” he states, “coming to Israel is a personal decision. If you want to be here and have the motivation, there’s no reason in the world not to come.”

Despite ongoing regional challenges, Davis emphasizes the enduring value of an Israeli education. “There’s a great reason to come here now because Israel is a great place to study - just like it was a year ago, two years ago, or five years ago. The war hasn’t changed that.”

Reichman University has seen increased interest from students seeking a deeper connection with Israel. “It could be that people who already have certain beliefs or ideologies feel an even greater connection to the State of Israel at a time like this,” Davis notes. Moreover, the resilience demonstrated by international students who remained in Israel during wartime speaks volumes about their commitment. “A vast majority of the students in the international school stayed in Israel during the war,” he adds.

A Hub for Innovation and Leadership

“Reichman University is more than just an academic institution,” Davis continues, adding that it provides a gateway to Israel’s dynamic innovation ecosystem. Its location in Herzliya, near Israel’s ‘Silicon Wadi,’ gives students unparalleled opportunities.

“Hundreds of our students intern in these companies,” Davis says. “This place has amazing added value - not just in academic excellence but in the ability to work in an environment where Israel is one of the world’s top startup nations. Entrepreneurship is woven into everything we teach.”

The university’s graduate programs are designed to equip students with the skills to excel in a globalized world. “We have one of the world’s top institutes for counterterrorism,” Davis highlights, “and programs in conflict resolution and diplomacy that leverage Israel’s geopolitical context. If you want to learn about technology, innovation, and leadership, this is the place.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Other graduate programs include degrees in Data Science, Entrepreneurship and Management, Human-Computer Interaction, Behavioral Economics, Machine Learning, and MBAs - both for professionals with work experience and for students entering straight from undergraduate studies.

A Unique Campus Community

Reichman University fosters a strong sense of community and personal growth. Davis describes the campus as having the feel of “a small college in New England - private, nonprofit, and deeply personal.” He emphasizes the importance of interpersonal connections and networking: “Graduate students are older, they’re networking with each other, and one day, when someone does business in another country, they’ll have a fellow graduate to turn to. Everyone helps each other.”

Students at Reichman also gain firsthand exposure to Israel’s national character, shaped by resilience and patriotism. “A very high percentage of our students served in the reserves,” Davis explains. “You’re studying side by side with people who have served - some who were injured. Just by being in the same class, you’re learning about resilience.”

Reichman University is also known for its Zionist values and inclusive environment. “We welcome everybody, we embrace everyone,” Davis says. “The fact that we have students from all backgrounds on campus is one of our greatest strengths.”

A World-Class Institution

Reichman University’s global impact is reflected in its ranking for entrepreneurship. “We are ranked number six in the world in entrepreneurship,” Davis states. “For a university of our size, that’s a remarkable achievement. We don’t have tens of thousands of students like some of the top-ranking universities, but we compete at the highest levels.”

Davis attributes this success to Reichman’s focus on practical experience and innovation. “We attract students from all over the world - Europe, Africa, North and South America. The mix of cultures and perspectives enriches the experience for everyone.”

International Students' Contributions

The contributions of international students to Reichman University - and to Israel - are significant, particularly during times of crisis. “Many of our students stayed in Israel during the war,” Davis emphasizes. “They didn’t leave. Instead, they set up an emergency general headquarters on campus to provide essential supplies to soldiers.”

These experiences, Davis argues, are transformative. “For those who were here during the war, their experience goes far beyond their academic degree. They develop resilience, responsibility, and a deeper understanding of Israel. They see the real Israel - not just what’s in the headlines.”

Reichman University offers a unique educational journey, blending academic excellence with real-world experiences in Israel’s dynamic environment. “To be in this economy and this ecosystem during a war is an advantage,” Davis concludes. “It’s a great advantage to become a better leader anywhere in the world.”

