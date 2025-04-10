Computer belonging to woman murdered on Oct.7 stolen from Kfar Aza

A computer belonging to a young woman murdered on October 7, which had been used to share videos of the woman and the atrocities committed against her to visitors, was stolen from her home in Kfar Aza, her father shared in a notice seen by The Jerusalem Post.

The computer had belonged to Sivan Elkabetz, who was killed days before her 24th birthday with her fiance Naor Hasidim. She used it to help with her computer science course at Sapir College.

On October 7, the couple hid under their bed as invading terrorists entered their home and murdered them, KAN reported. Naor's death went unconfirmed until October 15. "Dad, promise me you're okay. There are terrorists at the window," were Sivan's last words.

The home of Sivan Elkabetz.

Remembering Sivan

Murdered in the 'young generation' neighborhood of their kibbutz, the couple became a symbol for the young lives taken during the massacre. Their mezuzah now hangs in the Israeli embassy in Paraguay, and their home was memorialized to remember the couple and the over 1200 other victims.

Over 150,000 people have visited the home in southern Israel where Sivan was murdered, and her laptop was used to share videos of the massacre and also the life of Sivan.

Anati and Shimon Elkabetz, the parents of Sivan, expressed deep shock at what they define as "a despicable act by heartless and unscrupulous people who entered the desecrated house where a terrible massacre was committed and added sin to the massacre."

Her parents shared that they intended to file a police report over the theft.