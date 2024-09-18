Amir Ohana, Paraguay President Peña christen new Israeli embassy with Mezuzah from Kfar Aza

Paraguay President Santiago Peña said he would inaugurate an embassy in Jerusalem in December, the Knesset announced on Wednesday.

He made the comments at the opening ceremony of the Israeli embassy in Paraguay in Asunción, at which Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Israeli Ambassador Yoed Magen were in attendance, among other personalities.

Peña addressed the October 7 massacre, stating, "We mourn together with the Jewish people for what happened on October 7. We are not just together now, but we will remain together always."

He spoke of the relationship between the two countries and said it went "beyond economic ties" and was "rooted in faith, hope, and the shared belief that we have the right to dream big and achieve our dreams together."

At the ceremony, Avi Hasidim affixed to the door of the embassy the mezuzah that had been at the home of his son, Naor, who was murdered in Kfar Aza with his partner Sivan Elkabetz on October 7. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Avi Hasidim at the ceremony in Asunción. September 18, 2024. (credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

"This mezuzah is the heart of Naor and Sivan," he stated, further noting, "This mezuzah is precious to us. It symbolizes the continuation of my son."

"Two weeks from now, they were supposed to be married. This mezuzah is the gift they have left for you, the gift they have given to the world," he affirmed.

He added, "Always know that Naor and Sivan are with you here. They didn’t die in vain. No one will defeat us – not Hamas, not Iran, not anyone. With your support, we are strong. And with God's help, we will continue affixing mezuzot in other countries and remain strong together."

Near the mezuzah, a plaque was appended on the wall, which read, "mezuzah was affixed, a plaque was placed, reading: "This mezuzah is a symbol of memory, continuity, and resilience of the Jewish people. It connects the personal mourning over the murder of Sivan Elkabetz and Naor Hasidim, of blessed memory, in Kfar Aza, to the collective memory of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. The mezuzah stands as a silent witness, telling the story of a nation’s strength and perseverance."

'A fulfillment of a 4,000-year-old commandment'

"It is a unique honor to inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Asunción. This is the fulfillment of a 4,000-year-old commandment," Ohana said at the ceremony. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Paraguay, a nation renowned for its loyalty to noble values, truly deserves to be the country where this sacred mezuzah of Sivan and Naor is affixed. On behalf of the Knesset, representing all the people of Israel and the Jewish people – thank you, Paraguay," he added.

The Embassy of Paraguay in Jerusalem was closed in 2018.

On Tuesday, Ohana addressed Paraguay's parliament, stating the hostages detained in Gaza captivity were "our children— the world must pressure Hamas so we can bring them home."