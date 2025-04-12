David Sassoon, the Jewish royal designer who dressed Princess Diana, dies at 92

David Sassoon, a former co-director of the couture house Belville Sassoon which designed over 70 outfits for Princess Diana, has died at 92.

His death was confirmed to Women’s Wear Daily by fellow designer Zandra Rhodes.

The designer was born in London in 1932 to Iraqi Sephardi Jewish parents and co-led Belville Sassoon for over five decades alongside his creative partner Belinda Bellville. Sassoon made a name for himself dressing the British royal family for decades, including some of Princess Diana’s most iconic looks, such as her 1981 wedding dress.

The wedding dress worn by Diana, Princess of Wales is seen on display at Kensington Palace in London, Britain, June 7, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

Designs inspired by Judaism

Sassoon’s work was a key part of what made Princess Diana into a “global style icon,” author Bethan Holt told Women’s Wear Daily. His groundbreaking designs were influenced in part by his Jewish heritage.

“Jewish traditions played an enormous part in the clothes I designed,” Sassoon said in a 2023 interview with The Guardian after his designs were featured in an exhibition at the Museum of London Docklands celebrating Jewish Londoners who shaped global style.

Sassoon stopped designing in the 2000’s and retired in 2012, according to InStyle. His cause of death was not announced.