Man steals a bus in Rehovot 'to get home for the Seder'

Israel Police officers arrested a man in Israel's Central District on Saturday for stealing a bus to get to his Passover Seder.

A middle-aged man from Shafir stole a bus from Rehovot and overturned it in a parking lot in the city.

Rushing for the Seder

Police reported that the man drove recklessly through Rehovot. When he was arrested, he told the officers that he needed "to get home for the Seder."

The police informed the public transport authority of the incident and said that the man would be tried after the holidays.

The crash comes as Israelis saw a few car accidents on the first night of Passover. Early Sunday morning, a man died after his vehicle overturned and caught fire on Route 1 near the entrance to Ma'ale Adumim.

Walla contributed to this report.