Protesters spread pita in front of Likud MK's home in call for hostages' return

Protesters gathered on Monday in front of the home of Likud MK Idit Silman in a call for the release of the hostages held in Gaza captivity.

The protesters spread pita breads on the ground, forming the words "One pita a day," as a reminder of the plight of the hostages.

The unusual protest also carried a jab at Silman, who resigned and caused the dissolution of the previous government due to a dispute over a decision to allow leavened bread in hospitals during Passover.

The use of leavened bread was intended to highlight the criticism towards the minister, accompanied by a sign reading "Guilty!" Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman is seen at the handover ceremony replacing outgoing minister Tamar Zandberg, in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Silman responds

In response to the protest, Silman issued a sharp statement saying: "Passover. A street where most people are religious and observant. These scoundrels come to spread pita on the street. This is not for the hostages. This is not for democracy. It is not even for politics."

פסח. רחוב שרובו דתיים ושומרי מסורת. החלאות הללו באים לפזר פיתות על פני הרחוב.זה לא למען החטופים. זה לא למען הדמוקרטיה. זה אפילו לא עבור פוליטיקה. זה רק כי הם טיפוסים נאלחים, שאין בהם ערכים אנושיים בסיסיים. אפס אכפתיות לזולת, אפס כבוד ליהדות, ואפס תרבותיות. אפסים מוחלטים.… pic.twitter.com/3vKfR6h6uR — Idit Silman - עידית סילמן (@iditsilman) April 14, 2025

"This is just because they are vile types, with no basic human values. Zero empathy for others, zero respect for Judaism, and zero culture. Absolute zeros. The vast majority of the people are disgusted by them," she added.