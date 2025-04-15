Green Day makes pro-Palestinian lyric change at Coachella, sparking controversy

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a global music event, became a focal point of discussion in Israel this week after American punk rock band Green Day’s performance included a notable pro-Palestinian expression.

During their Saturday night headlining set, Green Day, making their Coachella debut, altered the lyrics of their 2004 song “Jesus of Suburbia.”

Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong sang, “Running away from pain like the kids from Palestine,” replacing the original line.

The lyric shift, though cheered by some in the Coachella crowd, sparked debate in Israel, where references to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict often carry emotional and political weight.

The lyric change came days after another incident at the festival – the abrupt cut of the live stream during a performance by Irish band Kneecap, who displayed a Palestinian flag and voiced solidarity with Gaza. Green Day at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The proximity of the two events has raised questions about how the festival navigates expressions of political sentiment, particularly those tied to the Middle East.

Israeli response to the lyric change

For many Israeli viewers and commentators, the line uttered by Armstrong felt less like a political statement and more like a symbolic gesture aligned with a growing international trend – where artists reference the Palestinian experience without necessarily addressing the complexity of the conflict.

This has led to mixed reactions: some interpreted it as an empathetic nod to innocent lives affected by war, while others felt it oversimplified or ignored the broader realities faced by Israelis, including the trauma of recent attacks and ongoing security concerns.