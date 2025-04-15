Israel Kennel Club to host dog show in Arad to support southern residents

The Israel Kennel Club will host the largest international dog show at the Municipal Market Plaza in Arad on April 26, the club announced this week.

This year’s show will be held to support the residents of Israel’s south and give dog lovers a reason for celebration, primarily after the club’s northern exhibition was canceled twice due to the war.

Sponsored by animal food brand Royal Canin, the show will feature around 800 dogs from approximately 130 different breeds, competing for titles in 10 different rings.

The dogs will be divided into categories such as puppies, pairs, and seniors, and will be judged based on their physical appearance and structure, temperament, coat, and more. Finalists will compete for the coveted Show Star title.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase our dog breeding to the Israeli public and support the residents of the South after a difficult period. We are bringing a festive and unique event to their doorstep,” Doron Rakhlin, Chairman of the Israel Kennel Club, stated. The Israeli Kennel Club, sponsored by Royal Canin, will hold the largest international dog show in Israel in Arad. (credit: Irina Bushansky)

“The goal of the exhibition and the presentation of the dogs is primarily to connect and bring the public closer to the world of documented dog breeding, to learn to understand them, and, of course, to get to know the different characteristics of each breed.”

Additional shows on the day

The day will also feature additional shows, such as the “Dancing with Dogs” performance by Roni Shagai, runner-up of America's Got Talent, as well as a Mondioring performance, a new canine sport in Israel that incorporates surprise elements for both the handler and dog.

“We are pleased with our ongoing collaboration with the Israel Kennel Club and are happy to be hosting in Arad this year,” Christian Tashb, CEO of Royal Canin Israel, said.

“Royal Canin aims to encourage responsible breeding to prevent abandonment, offering nutrition and health solutions tailored to the breeds, ages, and health and developmental needs of all types of dogs.”