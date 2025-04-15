Chikli: Shin Bet suspect is a  ‘hero of Israel’

A Shin Bet official who leaked information to Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli and two journalists is a “hero of Israel, a whistleblower who was willing to take risks against a pair of officials [Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara] who entered a dangerously disoriented state,” Chikli said in a statement following the lifting of a gag order on the affair on Tuesday morning.

According to Chikli, the official “revealed that, in the midst of war, the head of the Shin Bet was obsessively spying on a serving minister. He exposed that the parts of the Shin Bet investigation published to the public regarding the circumstances leading to the war present a false and distorted picture—Bar sought to tell us that the political echelon was responsible for Hamas's strengthening but conveniently forgot to mention that he himself set Gaza's rehabilitation and economic strengthening as a central goal.”

The information did not “meet the definition of classified material or pose even a hint of risk to state security—on the contrary, the failure to disclose these materials to the political echelon and the public is the real harm to state security,” Chikli continued.

“Bar has already been effectively dismissed by the government unanimously, yet instead of stepping aside, he has seized the organization with its most draconian capabilities and turned them into personal tools for revenge and political persecution—and not for the first time,” Chikli continued.

“Israel has never had a Shin Bet head as reckless, arrogant, and incompetent as him in its history. Entrance to the Police Investigation Unit in the Justice Ministry. (credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“Bar, along with Miara, operates with a mindset of Louis XIV that ‘the state is me. ’”

“Bar does not see himself as subordinate to the government, which means he does not see himself as bound by the laws of the state that clearly and sharply define his subordination to the government and its head,” Chikli said.

Chikli pledges to fight with 'all his might'

“On such a state of affairs, where the head of the Shin Bet chooses to ignore his subordination to the laws of the state, Judge Zamir wrote, 'In this way, control of the service may one day fall into the hands of an unrestrained individual or group, and from there, it is but a step away from the tyranny of a police state,’” Chikli continued.

Chikli concluded by pledging to fight with “all his might” for the innocence of the official, “a loyal servant of the people of Israel and Israeli democracy, and against the political Stasi of the duo Bar and Miara."

Ben-Gvir wrote on X, "After they instructed to 'gather materials' against me to carry out a targeted elimination, after they spied on the police commissioner and the head of the prison service, after they fabricated cases against outstanding police officers whose only 'crime' was upholding the law and the minister's policy, after they fabricated and continue to fabricate cases against the Prime Minister and his associates, after they lied to the court—after all this, what is it for these criminals to eavesdrop on a journalist?” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“How much I warned about them from the very beginning. Ronen Bar, [Attorney-General] Gali Baharav-Miara, and [PID head] Keren Bar Menachem—three deep-state figures—crossing every boundary," Ben-Gvir wrote.

Democrats chairman Yair Golan said on KAN Reshet Bet on Tuesday morning, "The security affair appears to be yet another political maneuver by the Israeli government or elements within it, utilizing certain journalists to spread various conspiracy theories or deep-state narratives. The real issue is political subversion within the Israeli government. I fear for the future of the democratic regime in Israel, and the greatest threat to the democratic regime in Israel is the Israeli government—not the Shin Bet."

Golan wrote soon after on X, "The story remains and always has been 'Qatargate.' Netanyahu got entangled in the investigation of his connection to Qatari money and is now trying to thwart the investigation at all costs, undermining trust in the Shin Bet chief just to save himself.”

“Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar investigated the dangerous leak to Minister Chikli—this is his duty. It is the law. But Netanyahu doesn't want a Shin Bet that protects Israel—he wants a Shin Bet that protects him,” Golan wrote.

“This is what corrupt governance looks like, dragging Israel into the abyss—every means is justified, every gatekeeper is an enemy. Netanyahu is dangerous for Israel. The Shin Bet chief must stay. Netanyahu is the one who must go," Golan concluded.