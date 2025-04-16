Released hostage Agam Berger to deliver violin performance at Auschwitz 

Released hostage Agam Berger is set to deliver a violin performance at the Auschwitz concentration camp during the upcoming 37th global March of the Living next Thursday.

Berger will perform using a 130-year-old instrument which survived the holocaust and was transported to Israel. She will perform alongside Daniel Weiss, whose parents were murdered by terrorists on October 7.

Weiss said: “Standing on the stage at Birkenau is a profound and moving mission for me. Sharing this moment with Agam Berger, as she plays a violin that survived the Holocaust, is a powerful reminder of music’s ability to connect generations, to heal, and to preserve the stories that must never be forgotten.”

The freed Nahal Oz observer will be visiting the camp in a delegation led by October 7 survivors, released hostages and the families of those currently held captive in Gaza.

The families and survivors attending

Sharon Sharabi, who will march together with his brother, released hostage Eli Sharabi, stated: “It is a great privilege to participate in the March of the Living in Auschwitz this year, and despite the immense emotional and physical difficulty, it will be an important mission to cry out to the entire world the cry of our brothers who remain in Hamas tunnels and to demand that the world uphold its promise of ‘Never Again.’ The lives of Jews are not to be forsaken.”

Tzili Wenkert, grandmother of Omer Wenkert, who returned from captivity: “I won twice – once against the Nazis and once against Hamas. I will march in the March of the Living as living proof that the Jewish people survive despite all attempts to destroy us.”

President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog, along with Polish President Andrzej Duda and 80 Holocaust survivors, will lead the march marking 80 years since the atrocity.

Haim Taib, founder and president of the Menomadin Foundation, who organized the visit in partnership with the World Zionist Organization, shared, “I’m proud to lead, for the second consecutive year, the delegation of October 7 survivors and heroes to the March of the Living. This year, we will march alongside people who were abducted to Gaza and experienced atrocities not seen in 80 years. NEVER AGAIN IS NOW – this is a message that must echo in every home around the globe. We cannot remain indifferent when we see the parallel lines between the horrors the Jewish people experienced in the Holocaust, the October 7 pogrom, and the terrible days of captivity.”

The march will also be attended by the grandfather of Bar Kuperstein, who remains captive in Gaza. Michael Kuperstein shared, I’ve lived a very difficult life and survived such hard times. I hear what those who returned are saying about the hostages, and it’s like a second Holocaust. Bar is only 23, just at the beginning of his life, with so much ahead of him. I’m 84, fighting today so that all my grandchildren and great-grandchildren will have better lives. I want all the hostages to return home so we can get our lives back.”