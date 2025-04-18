KKL-JNF parks draw 1.5 million visitors over Passover despite security concerns

More than 1.5 million people visited forests and parks across Israel managed by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) during Passover, the organization said in a press release.

The Re'im Recreation Area, which includes the memorial for the victims of the Nova music festival, was the most visited site, attracting over 7,000 visitors daily.

Several locations, including Hula Lake Park and Nahal HaShofet, were closed at times due to overcrowding, the organization stated.

Throughout the holiday, KKL-JNF operated dozens of family-friendly events and activities. Information stations were staffed in major parks to assist visitors.

Top destinations by region

The top destinations for the North were Jordan Park, Switzerland Forest, Mevo Hama Forest, HaTkhelet Park, Goren Park, Adamit Park, Ein Zeitim Recreation Area, Parod Camping Park, and Hula Lake Park.

The top KKL-JNF destinations in central Israel were Nahal HaShofet, Ilanot Arboretum, Ben Shemen Forest, Ayalon Canada Park, Britannia Park, and Sataf.

The most-visited destinations in the South were HaMalachim–Shahariya Forest, Yatir Forest, Lahav Forest, Ofakim Park, Sharsheret Forest, and Re’im Recreation Area.

'Clear need for time in nature'

"It’s moving to see how the people of Israel continue to choose nature and connect to their roots. Despite the security challenges, around 1.5 million visitors came to KKL-JNF sites across the country and enjoyed our wide range of activities," said KKL-JNF Chairwoman Ifat Ovadia-Luski.

"The strong turnout reflects the clear need for time in nature during this period and the importance of providing accessible, high-quality experiences in open spaces. At KKL-JNF, we will continue working to preserve and cultivate our forests and parks and ensure they remain accessible to all Israelis."