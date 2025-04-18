Israeli woman among four killed in Italy cable car plunge

Four people, including an Israeli woman, were killed on Thursday when a cable on a cable car system snapped in southern Italy, causing one of the cabins to plummet to the ground.

The accident occurred on the Monte Faito cable car line in Castellammare di Stabia, located in the Naples region. The cable broke shortly after 3:00 p.m. local time, leaving two cabins – carrying a total of 14 people – suspended in mid-air.

One of the cabins, with five passengers on board, fell approximately 28 meters (about 92 feet), crashing into the ground below.

Four of the five occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The fifth was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The scene of the cable car crash in Naples, Italy. (credit: Gigione Maresca Positano )

Italian media reported that the victims included an Israeli woman, a British couple, and an employee of the cable car operator.

At least four tourists reported dead following devastating cable car crash in Italy https://t.co/5gJZn5fPJV pic.twitter.com/qgxKepGWmd — New York Post (@nypost) April 17, 2025

'United in grief'

The line had reportedly reopened only a week earlier for the summer season and was scheduled for a full safety and maintenance inspection before resuming operations. Local media also noted that weather conditions at the time of the accident were poor, with strong winds and dense fog.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was in Washington, DC, meeting with US President Donald Trump at the time of the disaster, stated she was in contact with rescue teams. She extended her condolences to the families of the victims.

Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi also issued a statement: “Our condolences to the families of the victims of the Monte Faito cable car tragedy. We are united in grief, in respect, and in responsibility.”

2021 crash

A similar incident happened to Israeli nationals in 2021 when a cable car in Italy's Lake Maggiore area plunged 20 meters to the ground, killing at least 14 people.

Amit Biran and Tal Peleg-Biran, their 2-year-old child, Tom, and Tal's grandparents - Barbara and Itzhak Cohen, died in the crash.

The couple's other 5-year-old son, Eitan, was critically injured during the crash. A custody battle later ensued between both sides of the family to see who would raise him.