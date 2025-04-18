United Hatzalah to host US envoy for Independence Day

On Thursday, May 1, United Hatzalah is hosting an Independence Day event at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, celebrating the acts of lifesaving and leadership that define the organization.

It will welcome the recently appointed U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, as keynote speaker. A devoted Christian and Zionist and longtime friend of Israel, Ambassador Huckabee will be delivering his first public address in Israel since assuming his diplomatic role.

Along with a performance by the representative cantor of the State of Israel, Shai Abramson, United Hatzalah will be honoring Larry A. Mizel the chair of the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem's board.

Mizel will be presented with the United Hatzalah Jerusalem Award, recognizing his steadfast support for Israel, his friendship with United Hatzalah, and his role in establishing the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem — the event venue and an international beacon of hope and human dignity in the heart of Jerusalem.

The evening will spotlight United Hatzalah’s lifesaving work, carried out by a network of 8,000 dedicated volunteers responding to more than 2,000 emergencies daily, their impact is felt across the country. On October 7th, that number rocketed to over 12,500 calls—ranging from Holocaust survivors in fear and isolation and families caught in chaos, to women giving birth at home – too afraid to try to reach a hospital.

The program will feature stories from volunteer EMTs and paramedics who served on October 7th, offering a glimpse into the courage and humanity that drives United Hatzalah. The American people will also be honored for their support of Israel.

The event is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 PM for a special viewing of the Museum’s exhibit of October 7th testimonies, 6:29: From Darkness To Light, with the main event beginning at 7:00 PM.

Written in collaboration with United Hatzalah.