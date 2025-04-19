Jerusalem violinist goes missing in Safed

Israeli police are searching for Tzipora Alexander, a 36-year-old violinist from Jerusalem, who disappeared over a week ago after being last seen in the northern city of Safed.

According to law enforcement officials and her family, contact with Alexander was lost on Thursday, April 10, and no trace of her has been found since.

The case has raised growing concern among authorities and the public alike, as the disappearance appears to have occurred without any warning or explanation. Police describe the situation as a disappearance “with no leads,” and Alexander's loved ones say she vanished "as if the earth swallowed her up."

This latest incident echoes a similar unresolved case from approximately a year ago, when a young girl named Haymanot Kasau went missing from the absorption center in Safed. Despite extensive efforts, the child has not yet been located. Kasau's 10th birthday was on Friday.

The volunteer organization, Israel Canine Unit, which has been assisting in the search, issued a statement expressing grave concern for Alexander’s well-being: “For over eight days now, there has been no sign of Tzipora, ‘the violinist from Jerusalem,’ known for playing for years in Zion Square. She was last seen in the Safed area, and since then, all traces have disappeared. The public is urged to assist in spreading her photo and cooperating with search efforts.” Nine-year-old Haymanot Kasau. The police released the image on February 26, 2024. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“The Lev HaBira Station is seeking the public’s help in locating Tzipora, a 36-year-old violinist and Jerusalem resident," an official statement by Israel Police said. "She was last seen on April 10 in the city of Safed. Her family reports that contact with her was lost that day, and her whereabouts remain unknown.”

Description of the missing person

Alexander is approximately 1.60 meters (5'3 feet) tall, with a medium build, fair skin, light brown hair, and brown eyes. She wears a head covering.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating her is asked to call the Israel Police emergency number at 100 or contact the Lev HaBira police station directly at 02-539-1550.