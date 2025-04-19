Over 1,000 families of fallen soldiers sign letter calling for continuation of war until victory

Over 1,000 families of fallen soldiers signed a letter on Friday opposing the recent letters from the security establishment calling for a swift end to the war.

The letter was organized by the Gvura Families of the Fallen Forum, which represents the families of fallen soldiers from the current war and previous wars, as well as victims of terror attacks.

The forum said that hundreds of families of soldiers who fell in the war, as well as other bereaved families, including those from the Nova festival massacre, Operation Protective Edge in 2014, other wars, and victims of terror attacks, had all participated in the signing.

The letter was intended to create a public opposition to recent calls from various sectors of the security establishment to refuse service and end the war.

The letter called for the war to end only with the achievement of all war goals laid out at the beginning of the war, which include the return of all hostages, the elimination of Hamas, and a long-term plan that ensures that Gaza cannot pose a threat to the State of Israel. Hundreds attend the funeral of slain hostage Ohad Yahalomi in Nir Oz. March 5, 2025. (credit: Paulina Patimer)

"Our loved ones went out to war to achieve victory, safety, and security. Tragically, they did not come home. It is our duty to see their will fulfilled. We stand with the Government of Israel and its leadership – do not accept a partial victory. We must keep going until the war is won.”

The war of letters

In recent weeks, multiple letters from different sections of the security establishment were published in which veterans and reservists called for a swift end to the war and the return of all hostages.

In late March, around 40 former hostages signed a letter calling for an immediate halt in fighting to protect the lives of the remaining hostages.

Earlier this month, hundreds of veterans and reservist Air Force pilots signed a letter saying that the war was only serving political interests. Air Force chief Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar said any currently serving reservists would be removed from service as a result of the letter.

This was followed a few days later by hundreds of veterans, reservists, and serving soldiers of the IDF's 8200 Intelligence Unit signing a letter calling for the government to return the hostages immediately, even if that meant ending the war. The organizers explicitly said their letter was published in support of the Air Force pilots.

Two days later, last Sunday, 250 Mossad veterans and nearly 200 reserve medical corps officers signed separate letters calling for the return of hostages, even if it meant the end of the war.

The Mossad letter emphasized that protecting the lives of the hostages took precedence over revenge. While the medical corps letter said that the war is only endangering the lives of Israeli soldiers and civilians without "advancing the goals of the war."

On Monday, nearly two thousand graduates of the IDF's Talpiot intelligence training program published a letter calling for the immediate return of the hostages, even if it meant the end of the war.