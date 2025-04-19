'Impossible to bring back all of the hostages,' Netanyahu spokesman says

Prime Minister's spokesman, Omer Dostri, said regarding the ongoing hostage deal efforts: "It is impossible to bring everyone back in one deal—this is spin", on Saturday evening in an interview with Channel 12.

Dostri emphasized that "there is no one who does not want to return our hostages. We are doing everything possible to bring them home, and once we succeed in bringing them all back, we will destroy Hamas."

He added that "Hamas is demanding a cessation of fighting, which makes a comprehensive deal impossible."

During the interview, Dostri did not deny a dramatic report published by The New York Times, which claimed that former US President Donald Trump blocked an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites.

When asked whether the report was accurate, he declined to answer directly, stating only: "The prime minister has said multiple times—and remains committed—that Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons." DOSTRI’S MESSAGE was clear: Israel is watching closely. ‘Our eyes are on this constantly. And if necessary, we will know how to respond.’ (credit: GPO)

Public backlash

In response, Yair Lapid said that Dostri's statements represent an "admission that the Israeli government has given up on the attempt to bring back the hostages. Our hearts are with the families tonight, as every such statement shakes their world. And with the family of Elkana Bohbot, whose sign of life emphasizes more than anything that a hostage deal must be made immediately."

In addition, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said: "We would appreciate it if the Prime Minister’s Office would draw Netanyahu and Dostri's attention to the fact that a decisive majority of the public supports an agreement that will return all the hostages, even if it requires stopping the war. Any other statement is spin."

The Democrats Party added: "Netanyahu, if you are not capable of bringing everyone back – you cannot remain Prime Minister. Leave. We will fix it."

Dostri's response

The PM spokesperson accused different media outlets on Twitter/X of providing a "complete, false, and malicious fake quote at the expense of the families" and that at no point did he claim that it was impossible to return all the hostages in general - he was referring to bringing "everyone back in one deal."

'Bring hostages first, then destroy Hamas'

Dostri said destroying Hamas is the goal, but only after the hostages return: “The order is: bring the hostages back — and then destroy Hamas.” Of 196 returned hostages, 147 are alive; 59 remain.

He rejected current terms for a broad deal: “Hamas is demanding an end to the war. We will not agree to that", and regarding humanitarian aid to Gaza, he emphasized: “We do not transfer aid to Hamas — we are ensuring Hamas is defeated and that others control Gaza.”

Another topic he covered was the firing of Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, who confirmed that Netanyahu had considered firing him back in November: “Discussions about replacing Ronen Bar began long ago — even if we didn’t publicize it then.”