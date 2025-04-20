Hostage families decry prime minister's Saturday statement: 'Netanyahu has no plan'

Families of hostages, the Hostage Families Forum, and the Tikva Forum, on Sunday, condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech made on Saturday.

"Many words and slogans won’t hide the simple truth – Netanyahu has no plan," The Hostages Forum said, adding, "We would appreciate hearing from our prime minister what is to be done.

"Netanyahu once again insisted on calling this war the 'War of Rebirth,'" the statement read. "What kind of rebirth can there be without the return of the hostages, kidnapped on your watch and held for over a year and a half under your war management?

"There is one clear, possible, and necessary solution that can be achieved right now: reach a deal that will free them all – even if that means ending the fighting," the statement added.

"We would appreciate hearing from our prime minister what is to be done." Father of hostage Bar Kupershtein at the Gaza border. April 20, 2025. (credit: Tanya Zion-Waldoks)

The Tikva Forum, which represents some families of hostages, issued a letter to the prime minister stating, "A year and a half after the October 7 massacre, partial deals have become a dangerous norm.

"The negotiating teams are not even aiming for a comprehensive deal," the letter claimed. "Hamas is gaining legitimacy as a sovereign authority, while the hostages are left behind and condemned to a slow death. This builds a dangerous illusion and dismantles all leverage.

"The Tikvah Forum demands: No partial deals. No fake wars. No agreements that perpetuate captivity."

"Only when it is clear that Hamas and its rule are gone, will release be possible," the letter noted, adding, "We demand: the release of all hostages – in one day, on one bus. This is the time for leadership. History will remember."

At the border

The families of hostages Elkana Bohbot, who appeared in a propaganda video published by Hamas on Saturday, Bar Kupershtein, Edan Alexander, and David and Ariel Cunio protested near the border of the Gaza Strip, calling for the return of their loved ones.

Bohbot's uncle called for the return of all the hostages in one phase, adding that every day that passed posed a danger to the hostages.

Cohen's mother noted, "We need everyone's support to pressure our government to stop the war."

"I tell my children to be strong, to hold on a little longer – they're here. They're alive, I know it. Do everything, stop the war, and bring my children back," the mother of the Cunio brothers said.

Netanyahu's statements

“I will not surrender to murderers. Such a surrender would endanger you, the public. If we yield to their [Hamas] demands, all the tremendous achievements we have gained will be lost,” Netanyahu said in the prerecorded video addressing Israel's citizens.

“Hamas has once again rejected a proposal to release half of the living hostages and many fallen soldiers. Hamas rejected the proposal and demanded an end to the war. If we accept Hamas’s demands, it would mean that Israel can be forced to surrender,” he continued.