Head of Bedouin unit: IDF missed an opportunity with Bedouin sector post-Oct. 7

Col. (res.) Pini Ganon, the former commander of the IDF tracker unit and head of the Bedouin unit at the Defense Ministry, discussed Bedouin enlistment in the military, saying that the IDF missed an opportunity with the sector after the October 7 attacks, during a Saturday interview on Radio 103FM.

The interview came following the death of Bedouin tracker CWO G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra in Gaza.

Describing the Bedouin community's willingness to fight in the war after October 7, Ganon explained, “On the morning of the war, more than 400 former Bedouin combat soldiers came to my office, asking to get under the stretcher [to shoulder the burden] and join the effort. Some had never served in the IDF, but felt an urgent sense of identification with the State of Israel. These were people with businesses and companies, and the mobilization was truly impressive and moving."

"Unfortunately, we missed that window of opportunity," Ganon expressed.

"In the North, the enlistment rates are higher. On October 7, the Bedouin population suffered a heavy blow when 28 Bedouin civilians were killed or murdered," he added. CWO G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"The issue is complex — the rate of enlistment among Bedouin society is very low,” Ganon explained. “It is approaching approximately 4%, while the potential is much higher than what we’ve been able to recruit.”

“The Bedouin population, both in the South and in the North, has been enlisting in the IDF since the establishment of the state. There have always been Bedouin who enlisted and served. We are currently trying to expand the circle of families and tribes that enlist. While the enlistment rates have always been small, they have consistently been at the forefront of operational activity, as was the case in this incident. In this event as well, the first to arrive to rescue and engage were the tracker team that was hit by that cursed explosive device," Ganon explained.

The family of the killed Bedouin soldier

Ganon also discussed the Alnasasra family. "This is a family that has paid the ultimate price twice. The father, who is recognized among IDF casualties, and now the son. It is a deeply rooted and principled family, highly respected both in Rahat and throughout our military."

The father passed away from illness several years ago, and Alnasasra insisted on enlisting in the same unit his father had served in.

"This is a family of three generations of heroic fighters. I had the privilege of knowing his grandfather — I was his commander. I served as deputy commander of the Sinai Brigade, and he also fought in the Yom Kippur War. Later, the grandfather also enlisted the father. I was his commander as well when I was deputy commander of the Northern Brigade in Gaza and commander of the tracker unit," Ganon expressed.