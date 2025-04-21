Haim Taib to light torch on Independence Day for promoting unity and resilience

Haim Taib, an expert in strengthening and developing nations, will light a torch on Israel’s 77th Independence Day in recognition of his work in promoting national initiatives in education, welfare, leadership, and strengthening Israel’s social and geographic periphery.

Taib has led dozens of strategic projects in Israel and around the world. Over the years, he has worked to build ties between Israel and Africa through sustainable economic development initiatives based on Israeli technology, driven by his belief in Israel’s power to serve as a connecting and influential force on the international stage.

“This is a deeply emotional and meaningful moment for me – as the grandson of a Holocaust survivor from Tunisia, whose dream was to immigrate to Israel and build a home here. Lighting the torch is a full-circle moment for me and my family – both personally and nationally – and a symbol of my commitment to strengthening the resilience of the State of Israel," said Taib.

He added, "I see no higher value than the duty to reinforce Israel’s position, both internally and externally – as a constant reminder that hope and unity are the foundations upon which Israeli society is built. With a heavy and prayerful heart, I dedicate this moment to the safe and swift return of all the hostages, and to the strength of their families. Our hearts are with them – until the moment they come home."

The Public Committee for Selecting Torch Lighters for the State of Israel announced that "philanthropist and businessman Haim Taib, founder and president of the Menomadin Foundation and Mitrelli Group, has been chosen to light a torch at the official state ceremony marking Israel's 77th Independence Day, in recognition of his inspiring efforts to build bridges of hope and unity — between diverse communities within Israel, and between Israel and communities around the world."

Taib, the son of Tunisian immigrants, grew up in the agricultural village of Olesh in Emek Hefer, and has dedicated his life to strengthening national resilience, solidarity, and mutual responsibility.

Contribution to Israeli society

In recent decades, his contribution to Israeli society has been reflected in the development and implementation of national programs in the fields of education, welfare, and leadership, strengthening of geographic and social peripheries, and advancing reconciliation and unity initiatives. At the same time, he continues to lead national-level projects in many African countries, utilizing Israeli models and technologies.

Highlights of Taib’s work include leading national projects aimed at strengthening social and economic resilience in areas such as the Gaza border region, Netivot, Tiberias, the Kinneret Valleys Cluster, and the Western Negev.

He founded the Israeli Congress to promote social agreements and foster national unity, and has supported programs designed to cultivate young leadership within the Druze community.

His initiatives also include providing scholarships for reserve duty students, along with spearheading remembrance and commemoration projects.

In partnership with the International March of the Living organization, Taib has led delegations comprising Holocaust survivors, hostage families, families of October 7th victims and survivors of Hamas captivity — all of whom have participated, and will continue to participate, in commemorative marches at Auschwitz, carrying a shared message of rebirth, memory and unity.

'Bridge' between Israel and Africa

Beyond his activity in Israel, Taib is regarded as a “bridge” and a “living ambassador” between Israel and Africa. For over three decades, he has led dozens of initiatives across African countries in fields such as education, water, agriculture, infrastructure, health, and energy — significantly improving the lives of millions.

Through joint programs with local governments, Taib has integrated Israeli innovation into sustainable economic development initiatives, guided by the belief that Israel can and should be a connecting and influential force on the global stage.

Taib is also the president of Save a Child’s Heart in Africa, an organization through which children from across the continent receive life-saving heart surgeries in Israel, and African medical teams receive training to perform surgeries in their own countries — yet another demonstration that hope transcends borders, distance, and disparity.