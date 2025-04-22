'Go out with weapons': Police arrest suspect who called for civil war

Israel Police arrested a resident of Tuba-Zanghariya in northern Israel who called for a "civil war" against police officers who entered the town to carry out operations there, the police said on Tuesday.

"Go out, go out with the weapons, go out. A civil war is happening today," the resident in his 40s said in a voice message posted to social media groups.

The police were operating in the area to enforce the orders to demolish structures in the town that had been built illegally by a crime family, police said.

The suspect was arrested following the destruction of the buildings on suspicion that he had incited violence.

Inciting to violence

Tuba-Zanghariya is a Bedouin town created by a merger of two villages. Its population is approximately 6,900, according to the National Insurance Institute.