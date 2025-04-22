'Go out with weapons': Police arrest suspect who called for civil war

The suspect was arrested following the destruction of the buildings on suspicion that he had incited violence. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Police arrest a resident of Tuba-Zanghariya on suspicion he incited to violence. April 22, 2025. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police arrest a resident of Tuba-Zanghariya on suspicion he incited to violence. April 22, 2025.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel Police arrested a resident of Tuba-Zanghariya in northern Israel who called for a "civil war" against police officers who entered the town to carry out operations there, the police said on Tuesday. 

"Go out, go out with the weapons, go out. A civil war is happening today," the resident in his 40s said in a voice message posted to social media groups. 

The police were operating in the area to enforce the orders to demolish structures in the town that had been built illegally by a crime family, police said. 

The suspect was arrested following the destruction of the buildings on suspicion that he had incited violence. 

Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Inciting to violence 

Tuba-Zanghariya is a Bedouin town created by a merger of two villages. Its population is approximately 6,900, according to the National Insurance Institute.  



Related Tags
Israel
crime
police
Arab sector
north
Bedouin