'No need to obey High Court if it supports Netanyahu's removal from position,' Zvi Sukkot says

If the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief, Ronen Bar, and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara decide that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unfit to serve, and the High Court of Justice backs them, they shouldn’t be listened to, former Religious Zionist party MK Zvi Sukkot told Radio 103FM on Tuesday.

Sukkot's comments came following Bar's submission of an affidavit to the High Court on Monday against his dismissal by the government.

"There cannot be a situation where the prime minister wants to fire people from their positions, and then suddenly those who decide to remove him do so with authority they do not have by law, and the High Court supports this," Sukkot argued.

"This is a political event, it is an event of a coup, and we cannot cooperate with it," he added.

"Aren't you bothered that a person, under whose watch these things happened, only remembers to speak to the public after he is fired?" Sukkot argued.

"I expect from the head of the Shin Bet, that if the prime minister tells him, 'Go spy on citizens illegally, turn the Shin Bet into the Stasi,' he should leave at that moment, hand over the keys, and tell the people of Israel, 'This is what the prime minister is trying to do.'

Hostage deal

With regard to Israel's war in Gaza, Sukkot noted, "We need to continue the military pressure," claiming this factor was the reason for the return of the majority of the hostages.

"We supported the first deal, opposed the second deal—but the second deal also came because of military pressure," he added. "There is no one among us who doesn't care about the hostages. But we truly believe that the way to bring them back is through pressure on Hamas."