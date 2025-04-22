Environmental Protection Ministry issues high air pollution warning for most of Israel

Dust blowing in from Egypt has caused a high air pollution warning in the majority of Israel. Here's how you can best protect yourself.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Dusty fog envelopes the rooftops of Jerusalem. (photo credit: ARIELLA MARSDEN)
(photo credit: ARIELLA MARSDEN)

The Environmental Protection Ministry issued a high air pollution warning on Tuesday for the majority of Israel. 

The press release noted that the areas that would see high levels of air pollution are the Negev, Gush Dan, the coastal plain, the Sharon, the Inner Shfela, Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. 

The release noted that the air quality would briefly improve overnight, but would get even worse on Wednesday. 

Avoid exercising outside

The ministry announced that the air pollution was due to a low-pressure heat system, which caused dust from Egypt to move into Israel. 

Citizens were advised to avoid intense outdoor physical labor, especially those with health complications

Air pollution in the Sharon area (credit: REUVEN CASTRO)
Air pollution in the Sharon area (credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

The ministry said they would continue updating the public as necessary, and urged citizens to consult the "Air in the Environment" app or the Israeli Air Quality Monitoring website for more information. 



