Gov't allocates billions of shekels to rehabilitate Israel's South after Hamas's Oct. 7 attack

The Israeli government on Tuesday unanimously approved a framework for the rehabilitation and development of southern areas impacted by the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

The Prime Minister's Office, alongside the Finance Ministry, led an extensive review of southern Israeli cities and towns that suffered severe damage in the invasion. The government officially decided that the scope of the damage warranted an immediate and substantial response.

The rehabilitation efforts will proceed through three major directorates. The Tekuma region will continue to receive ongoing support through the Tekuma directorate. Two additional directorates will also be open to provide support: One for the Western Negev and the other for Ashkelon, a city chosen for its central location, size, and functional significance to the region.

This decision empowers government ministries to assist local authorities and settlements outside the Tekuma region, which also experienced heavy damage and destruction on October 7. These efforts will focus on building essential infrastructure, establishing rehabilitation systems, and fostering regional development. The primary goal is to restore independence, promote recovery, and strengthen communities that fall outside the Tekuma region.

Netanyahu addresses the importance of the initiative

Netanyahu addressed the importance of the decision for the residents of the southern region. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

"Today, we are bringing another important decision for the residents of the south. This is a significant milestone for the authorities and communities that experienced significant damage as a result of the Hamas attack on October 7. The affected communities will not only be rehabilitated but will flourish and thrive more than ever before."

He continued by expressing the government’s commitment to the long-term development of the area. "We will develop Ofakim, Netivot, Ashkelon, and the rural settlements in the Western Negev, and provide long-term stability for the region's residents. We require perseverance until we achieve all our war objectives. The steadfastness of the residents of the Negev throughout the campaign reflects our determination to achieve victory."

Finance Minister Smotrich’s remarks

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also commented on the decision, highlighting the importance of the government's continued commitment to the southern region. "Today’s government decision is another stage in the rehabilitation and development of the south. This is an important day for the residents of the South. After the shocking massacre of October 7, our commitment is not only to rebuild the ruins but to build a vision, infrastructure, economy, and life that are stronger than before."

"We are correcting a historical injustice and laying the foundations for long-term growth. The south is the protective wall of the State of Israel, and we will restore the strength and security it deserves. The government’s decision allocates billions to the residents of the Gaza border area and its surrounding areas for development and projects to benefit the settlements and cities."

"We salute you," Smotrich concluded.