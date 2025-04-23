'No ministers, no respect': Druze community outraged over gov't snub at Remembrance Day ceremony

The Druze community is furious that, despite losing 13 soldiers during the war, the government has decided not to send a minister to the upcoming memorial ceremony in the village of Usfiya to honor the fallen soldiers of the community.

Contrary to the norm, instead of a government minister participating in the ceremony, Likud MK Eti Atiya will arrive in Daliyat al-Carmel as the government representative. During the war, the Druze community lost 13 soldiers and 12 children in the Hezbollah rocket attack disaster in Majdal Shams.

Rafik Halabi, the head of the Daliyat al-Carmel Local Council, expressed his anger on X/Twitter over the government's decision to send Atiya to the ceremony: "There are no ministers, no emotion, no respect, and no consideration. We're fed up with the fanatic contempt. 13 Druze soldiers fell in battle for Israel, hundreds in Israel's wars. Shame on you!"

Loss in the Druze community

The Druze community lost several of its members during the war, some of whom held senior positions in the military, such as Colonel Ehsan Daxa, who fell in the battle at Jabalya, and Lieutenant-Colonel Salman Habaka, who served as a battalion commander in Brigade 188 and was considered one of the heroes of October 7.

As a reminder, the Druze community lost 12 children in the rocket disaster that exploded in a playground in Majdal Shams. The tragic event caused great shock and harsh criticism of the politicians who attended the funeral procession.

At last year's ceremony, which took place before the tragedy in Majdal Shams, Minister Nir Barkat attended. Two years ago, Minister Gila Gamliel attended but was met with protests and was ultimately prevented from entering the cemetery due to the Kaminitz Law.