Security forces seize guns, swords from women's clothing store in Hebron

Security forces located a weapons cache containing hundreds of weapons and combat items in a women's clothing store in Hebron in the West Bank, the police said on Wednesday.

Searches in the shop revealed guns, 61 knives, four swords, and 18 pepper sprays, among other things, which were all transferred to the care of the security forces for further treatment, police said.

The storage space was located while the forces operated to arrest a suspect in arms trading.

Israel Police, Border Police, and IDF reinforce security in Hebron amid Passover pilgrimages to the Tomb of the Patriarchs, April 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Suspect arrested

The suspect identified the forces and tried to close the shop and escape; however, he was subsequently arrested, police said.

The forces operated under the guidance of precise intelligence information provided by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).