Eight-year-old injured in Iran attack leaves rehab after year of medical care

Eight-year-old Amina Al Hassuni was released from Tel Hashomer Hospital's rehabilitation unit on Tuesday, a year after being critically injured in the head by shrapnel during the first Iranian attack on Israel, her father Mohammad Al Hassuni said.

Amina was injured after a piece of metal from an exploded missile passed through the tin roof of her family home in Al Fura'a in April 2024, leading her to spend six weeks in a medically induced coma followed by multiple surgeries and over three months of recovery at Beersheva's Soroka Medical Center. She began rehab at Tel Hashomer in July 2024.

According to her father, Amina is alert, talking freely, and her memory has not been affected. However, her left hand is non-functional, and she has limited movement in her left leg, allowing only slow and laborious walking.

Amina will now move to an apartment in Arad, rented with the help of Israel's National Insurance Institute, as her family home in Al Fura'a is not suitable for her current condition, her father said.

He hopes that the home will soon be updated so that his family can be reunited. Amina Al Hassuni in hospital following her injuries. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Al Hassuni siblings suffer PTSD following attack

Several of Amina's siblings are also suffering from post-traumatic stress following the Iranian attack, with one child in a particularly severe condition for which he has been receiving state-funded treatment for several months, Mohammad added.

At the beginning of the year, the child asked to visit his sister in the hospital, a request that allegedly led to the termination of the treatment on the grounds that it was proof of improvement in his condition, according to his father. The child was only allowed to visit his sister for a few moments.