A planned appearance by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Young Israel of Woodmere synagogue in Long Island was canceled following public outcry, marking the second time in one week that an American Jewish venue has pulled the plug on an event featuring the controversial far-right politician.

The announcement that Ben-Gvir would speak at the Orthodox synagogue on Shabbat Parshat Shemini, April 26, was met with immediate backlash, most of which erupted online Thursday ahead of the weekend. Prominent Jewish figures and former members of the synagogue took to Facebook and other platforms to criticize the invitation, calling on the community to protest or walk out.

The event was quietly canceled later that same day, with the synagogue informing its members via email: “Please note that this Shabbos guest speaker, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has been cancelled. Thank you.”

While the synagogue did not provide an official reason for the cancellation, a spokesperson for Ben-Gvir told The Jerusalem Post that the change was “due to the rabbi sitting shiva” and added that “a new date is already being discussed.” Ben-Gvir's New York synagogue appearance canceled following public backlash (credit: Screenshot/Facebook )

The Post also reached out to Young Israel of Woodmere for comment. As of publication, the synagogue had not responded.

The Young Israel of Woodmere is one of the largest and most influential Modern Orthodox synagogues in the United States, with more than 1,400 member families. It has long been considered a bastion of Religious Zionist support and a hub of pro-Israel activism in the Five Towns area of Nassau County. The congregation was previously led by Rabbi Heshie Billet, a prominent Zionist figure who made aliyah after decades of service.

The cancellation came after a widely circulated Facebook post by Robby Berman, a journalist and former congregant, who wrote: “I am shocked and saddened to learn that the synagogue of my youth… has invited Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to speak from its podium.”

Berman pointed to Ben-Gvir’s criminal convictions for incitement to racism and support of a terrorist organization, as well as his past admiration for Meir Kahane and Baruch Goldstein. “While shuls on the left and even on the right are refusing to give Ben-Gvir a platform, the YIW is inviting him to speak,” he added.

Daniel Goldman, a British-Israeli businessman, also denounced the invitation. “Ben-Gvir is an extreme politician,” he wrote. “He is a prominent student of Kahanism… I would certainly not attend such an event and would consider demonstrating or taking further action.”

On social media, reactions to the cancellation were mixed. One Facebook user lamented, “An Israeli government minister has been cancelled – by Orthodox American Jews. Think about that. A shameful moment for the diaspora.” Another wrote, “UPDATE: thank God the event was cancelled.”

Who is Ben-Gvir?

Itamar Ben-Gvir, 48, is one of the most polarizing figures in Israeli politics. A former far-right activist and lawyer, he built his career defending Jewish extremists before entering politics. He leads the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, which advocates Jewish sovereignty over all of Israel and the West Bank, and supports policies such as deporting “disloyal” Arab citizens and loosening restrictions on police use of force.

Though once considered a fringe figure, Ben-Gvir entered the Knesset in 2021 and was appointed National Security Minister in 2022 as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition.

The Young Israel of Woodmere cancellation follows the abrupt scrapping of a Ben-Gvir fundraiser earlier this week in Brooklyn. That event, scheduled to be held at the Jewish Children’s Museum in Crown Heights, was advertised as a benefit for Chabad of Hebron. It too was pulled shortly after it was announced.

Ben-Gvir, who arrived in the United States this week on an unofficial tour, began his visit in Florida, where he met with Jewish community leaders, visited correctional facilities, and toured a police department. His office stated the visit is aimed at “strengthening ties between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora” and learning from US law enforcement practices.

Still, many mainstream American Jewish organizations have distanced themselves from the trip, citing Ben-Gvir’s rhetoric and ideology. Shabtai, a Jewish society at Yale University, is reportedly planning to host him at private events in New Haven, New York, and possibly Washington.

The Israeli protest group UnXeptable, which has organized opposition to Ben-Gvir abroad, praised the cancellation. “Our coalition against Ben-Gvir and Kahanism grows day by day,” said organizer Offir Gutelzon. “He does not represent Judaism, Israel, or our community. He is beyond the pale.”

Eliav Breuer, JTA and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.