Israel's Remembrance Day to honor 5,229 terror victims and 25,417 fallen soldiers

A total of 5,229 civilians have been murdered in terror attacks in Israel since 1851, with 79 of them since Remembrance Day last year, the Israel National Insurance Institute confirmed on Friday. Out of the 5,229 victims of hostilities, 934 of them have been killed since October 7, 2023.

Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars will be observed from the evening of Tuesday, April 29, 2025 (1st of Iyar 5775) till the evening of Wednesday, April 30, 2025, which marks the start of Israel's Independence Day.

Every year, the National Insurance Institute publishes the number of civilians murdered in hostilities since 1851, from the establishment of the Jewish settlement in the Land of Israel to the present day. The number of civilian casualties stands at 5,229. A total of 800 children and teenagers under the age of 18 have been killed in such attacks. In addition, 211 foreign nationals have been killed in terrorist attacks over the years.

Among the victims of hostilities are 615 men and 319 women, including 58 children under the age of 18 and 76 foreign citizens. Since 1851, terrorist attacks and hostilities have left behind 4,753 orphans, 1,058 widows and widowers, 6,155 brothers and sisters, and 2,346 bereaved parents. IDF soldiers prepare for Remembrance Day at the graves of fallen soldiers at the Har Herzl military cemetery, April 23, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Defense Ministry revealed that the number of Israeli military casualties from 1860 to today is 25,417.

Since Remembrance Day 2024, 316 more soldiers have been killed, along with 61 disabled veterans who passed away due to their wounds and were recognized as fallen soldiers during the year.

The aftermath of October 7's tragedy

The October 7 massacre in Israel left 1,023 orphans, 257 widows and widowers, 2,053 brothers and sisters, and 1,143 bereaved parents.

In addition to parallel and ongoing activity within the framework of the National Insurance Rehabilitation and Mental Response Division, during 2023, the National Insurance Institute paid approximately NIS 300 million to all bereaved families. The following year, the institute paid approximately NIS 860 million to all bereaved families, and in the first quarter of 2025, bereaved families received approximately NIS 430 million.

Payment to victims of hostilities

The National Insurance Institute paid victims of terrorist acts more than NIS 1.5 billion in compensation as part of the 'Iron Swords' program, of which approximately NIS 23 million was for rehabilitation treatments that the organization assists with.

The total number of civilian who have suffered from hostilities in Israel stands at 89,712, of which 75,995 have occurred since the October 7 tragedy and during the war.

Of the 75,995 victims of hostilities, 31,112 individuals applied for disability benefits due to terrorist activity. Among them, 24,212 were recognized for personal injuries, 1,169 for physical injuries, and 1,048 for both mental and physical harm. Medical committees are currently reviewing the remaining applications.

The "Everlasting" Remembrance Day website

Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur expressed that Remembrance Day is especially difficult this year, given the ongoing war. He acknowledged the growing pain from the loss of lives cut short by terrorism and pledged continued support and increased assistance to bereaved families through upcoming legislative changes.

Deputy Director General of the National Insurance Institute Zvika Cohen emphasized the significance of Remembrance Day in light of the recent losses and the institute's ongoing commitment to supporting the bereaved families and victims of hostilities.

The National Insurance Institute, which plays a key role in supporting victims and families, is also involved in commemorating the fallen through the "Everlasting" Remembrance Day website. This site allows people to light a Yizkor candle, write personal dedications, and document burial locations.

To date, 4,490 graves of fallen soldiers have been located and documented. A special event titled "Songs in Their Memory" will be held at the Knesset on Remembrance Day eve and broadcast on the Institute’s channels.

The names of the fallen will be aired on television, and a state Remembrance Day ceremony will take place on Mount Herzl on April 30, 2025, attended by top officials and bereaved families.