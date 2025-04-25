IDF probe into Nir Yitzhak reveals army failed to protect kibbutz on Oct. 7

The IDF published the investigation into Hamas's assault on Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7, 2023, in which it determined that the IDF failed in its mission to protect the kibbutz and its residents, while still emphasizing the heroism of the fighters and of the kibbutz squad.

The findings were presented to the residents of the kibbutz, the families of the kidnapped, and the bereaved families before they were made public on Friday.

Six members of Nir Yitzhak's emergency squad died while defending the kibbutz: Rabbi Yaron Shahar, Boaz Avraham, Ofek Arazi, Oren Goldin, Lior Rudaeff, and Tal Haimi (the head of the squad). The bodies of three of them were kidnapped by the terror group.

Oren Goldin's body was recovered from Gaza by the IDF in a military operation in July 2024, and the bodies of Tal Haimi and Lior Rudaeff are still held by Hamas in Gaza.

The investigation found that Hamas’s assault on Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak raged on for many hours, with the local Kibbutz security forces left to face dozens of armed terrorists alone. Ela Balberman (Haimi) grieves for her husband Tal Haimi, 41 years old, during his funeral at the Revivim Cemetery on December 15, 2023 in Revivim, Israel. (credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Around 90 Hamas terrorists broke into the community in two waves, looted homes, kidnapped five civilians and three soldiers’ bodies, and set the kibbutz factory on fire.

Only at 13:30 — more than seven hours after the battle began — did the first IDF troop enter the kibbutz, just four minutes after the last terrorists left.

Timeline of events in the kibbutz on October 7

At 06:29 a.m., following the "red alerts," members of the Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak readiness squad were on standby in their homes. At 06:31, reports emerged of a break-in and raid by hundreds of armed terrorists into Israeli territory.

At 06:40 a.m., an infiltration at the border was identified, and alert levels were raised. The deputy commander of the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion declared, “We are at war." Nahal commander Major Roey Chapell, 25, ordered backup forces to head quickly to Nir Yitzhak. At the same time, a tank positioned itself by the border.

Hamas terrorists infiltrated the kibbutz at around 07:23, and at 07:30, Oren Goldin was killed at the kibbutz gate. At 08:00 a.m., the kibbutz's emergency response team leader sent a message that stated, "Terrorists in the kibbutz — lock yourselves in safe rooms."

At 09:06 a.m., around 25 terrorists arrived at the kibbutz gate in trucks and on motorcycles, and one minute later, Lior Rudaeff was killed.

At 10:00 a.m., 50 more terrorists infiltrated the kibbutz, breaking into 32 homes, and looting and destroying infrastructure.

At 10:06 a.m., Hamas terrorists kidnapped the body of Oren Goldin on a motorcycle and took it to Gaza.

At 11:04 a.m., terrorists stormed the Marman family home and kidnapped five members of the family: Mia Lemberg, Gabriela Lemberg, Clara Marman, Fernando Marman, and Clara's partner, Luis Har. (Clara, Mia, and Gabriela were released in the November 2023 hostage-prisoner exchanges, and Fernando and Luis were rescued from Rafah in February 2024.)

At 11:30 a.m., terrorists broke into the home of Moshe and Diana Rosen, wounded and abducted them. The couple were forced to walk in circles around the kibbutz for an hour to avoid being seen by the army helicopters overhead, before they were marched to the breach in the Gaza border. Here, Moshe refused to enter Gaza, and the couple were released. They ran and hid.

At 11:54 a.m., Hamas took the bodies of Lior Rudaeff and Tal Haimi hostage to Gaza.

1:28 p.m. – All terrorists leave the kibbutz.

1:32 p.m. – First IDF troop enters the kibbutz

At 3:00 p.m., the IDF declared the kibbutz cleared of terrorists.

The families of the hostages from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak

“The investigation is supposed to be a step toward resolution, but there will be no resolution until the hostages from Nir Yitzhak are returned," the Hostage Families Forum said in a statement shortly after the release of the probe.

Nadav, the son of Lior Rudaeff, and Zamir, the uncle of Tal Haimi, also released a statement.

"Yesterday, after 566 days, the IDF presented its investigation into the events of October 7 to the Nir Yitzhak community. We are here today because our loved ones, Tal Haimi and Lior Rudaeff, went out that morning — and in the absence of an army, were killed while defending the kibbutz and taken hostage."

"They are still hostages," Nadav emphasized.

"Heroes against their will, they rose that morning to defend their home, and to this day, the State has not fulfilled its moral and human duty to bring their bodies back for burial in the land they gave their lives to protect," he continued.

"What we do know is that in just one week, Israel will mark Memorial Day, and we have no grave to visit," Nadav continued.

"To return to life in the kibbutz, to raise our children here, and to continue building the Negev — Tal and Lior must come home! There will be no repair, and there is no trust, until the hostages from Nir Yitzhak — and the remaining 57 hostages — are returned," Nadav concluded.