Israel Police arrest two east Jerusalem residents who intended to join ISIS

The Jerusalem District police officers arrested two residents of east Jerusalem who intended to join ISIS (the Islamic State), Israel Police stated on Sunday.

A few weeks ago, the Central Unit in the Jerusalem District arrested two suspects, aged 34 and 19, residents of east Jerusalem, on suspicion of intending to join a terrorist organization abroad.

According to the report, "both of them had made contact with representatives of the terrorist organization abroad with the intention of joining its ranks."

After an investigation by the Central Unit in Jerusalem, a prosecutor's statement was submitted against them in preparation for an indictment.

The police also informed that the suspects were arrested by detectives from the Jerusalem District Central Unit after returning to Israel, under the direction of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). After that, they were transferred to the offices of the Jerusalem Central Unit for questioning. Superintendent Nadav Kogan announcing a thwarted terror attack to the press, April 6, 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Israel Police)

Change of plans leads to arrest

The police investigation revealed that the suspects, ISIS supporters, had recently intended to join the terrorist organization abroad: "To that end, the two had made contact with ISIS representatives abroad and had traveled to Turkey and Jordan with the goal of reaching a country in Africa."

According to the suspicion, the two planned to join the ranks of the organization, which operates according to Islamic Sharia law and aligns with their beliefs, the police confirmed, and also added that at some point, they changed their minds, and on their way back to Israel, their plan was uncovered.

The police announced that their detention was extended again for several days, and an indictment is expected to be filed against them by the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office.